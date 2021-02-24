Log in
Attorney Douglas Borthwick Selected to the 2021 Nation's Top One Percent

02/24/2021
SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Borthwick, of Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, has been selected to the 2021 list as a member of the Nation's Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. NADC is an organization dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence. Its mission is to objectively recognize the attorneys who elevate the standards of the Bar and provide a benchmark for other lawyers to emulate.

Members are thoroughly vetted by a research team, selected by a blue ribbon panel of attorneys with podium status from independently neutral organizations, and approved by a judicial review board as exhibiting virtue in the practice of law. Due to the incredible selectivity of the appointment process, only the top one percent of attorneys in the United States are awarded membership in NADC. This elite class of advocates consists of the finest leaders of the legal profession from across the nation.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell.  This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.  When not practicing law, he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

"Douglas Borthwick has served as 'of counsel' for the Law Offices of Blomberg, Benson, & Garrett for at least the past 15 years.  He is a great asset for the firm as a legal consultant and trial attorney.  His value to the firm is irreplaceable and we are blessed to have his talent at our disposal when needed."—David Garrett, Esq., Owner and Managing Partner, Blomberg, Benson & Garrett

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit www.borthwicklawyer.com.

Also visit:  https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Also visit:  https://www.acq-intl.com/issues/2018-Leading-Adviser-Supplement/32/

Media Contact:  John Walter

Phone:  714-564-9400

Santa Ana, California Contact Douglas M. Borthwick

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-douglas-borthwick-selected-to-the-2021-nations-top-one-percent-301234473.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick


© PRNewswire 2021
