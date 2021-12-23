Log in
Attorney General Frosh Co-Leads Coalition Supporting Suspension of Rule Authorizing Liquefied Natural Gas Trains

12/23/2021 | 02:27pm EST
Attorney General Frosh Co-Leads Coalition Supporting Suspension

of Rule Authorizing Liquefied Natural Gas Trains

BALTIMORE, MD (December 23, 2021) - Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh filed commentstoday in support of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration's (PHMSA) proposal to suspend regulations that allowed liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be shipped in rail tank cars with only limited safety measures in place. Attorney General Frosh and New York Attorney General Letitia James together led the coalition of 15 attorneys general in submitting today's comments.

"Suspending the Trump Administration's misguided LNG by Rail Rule is a step in the right direction," said Attorney General Frosh. "Allowing these dangerous trains to travel along our freight rail network, much of which passes through minority and disadvantaged communities, would put millions of our states' residents at risk while further fueling the climate crisis."

LNG is an extremely hazardous substance that must be stored below -260℉ to maintain its liquid state. If exposed to atmospheric conditions, a liquid LNG pool will quickly volatize into natural gas, creating a super cold cloud of odorless, flammable, and potentially explosive gas. The Trump administration's LNG by Rail rule, which was finalized in July 2020, was expected to introduce trains of 80-100 tank cars, each carrying over 30,000 gallons of LNG, to our nation's railways, allowing a highly hazardous explosive cargo to be transported through densely populated areas.

Attorney General Frosh, in August 2020, led a coalition of states in petitioningthe U.S Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review the Trump administration's rushed authorization of rail transportation of LNG. The coalition asserted that the rule failed to include basic safety measures, like mandatory speed limits and distance requirements, to protect rail crews from their hazardous cargo. The petition followed commentsfiled by a coalition led by Attorney General Frosh in January 2020 opposing the administration's proposal to authorize bulk LNG by rail. In those comments, the coalition argued that the proposal was submitted without the completion of safety studies, or sufficient analysis of the public safety and climate change implications of permitting the nationwide transport of LNG by rail.

Today's comments support suspending the Trump administration's 2020 LNG by Rail Rule because the Rule:

  • Was based on a flawed and incomplete safety assessment;
    www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
  • Did not adequately consider the rule's upstream and downstream effects on greenhouse gas emissions; and
  • Lacked an adequate discussion of the rule's impact on low-income, minority, underserved, and disadvantaged communities.

Joining Attorney General Frosh and Attorney General James in filing today's comments are the attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

https://www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov/press/2021/122321.pdf

Disclaimer

Attorney General of Maryland published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 19:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
