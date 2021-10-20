Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Attorney General urges Congress to block “methane fee”

10/20/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alaska joins 19-state effort opposing higher natural gas, oil costs

October 19, 2021

(Anchorage, AK) - Attorney General Treg Taylor has asked Congress to reject burdensome proposed legislation that would increase fees on energy producers and potentially lead to higher heating bills for Alaska consumers this winter.

The Attorney General joined a 19-state coalition in a letter sent this week to two U.S. Senate committees. Committee leadership was asked to oppose legislation that would charge oil and natural gas producers $1,500 to $1,800 per ton of methane emissions above certain thresholds.

The attorneys general cite data from industry experts showing that the more costly proposal could impose a cost of $14.4 billion and affect as many as 155,000 jobs.

"In an uncertain economy with increased prices everywhere, this is no time to add another burden to our energy producers and consumers," Taylor said. "With inflation at a 30-year-high, Congress should be seeking other solutions."

Taylor and his counterparts noted that competing fee proposals, one in the Senate and another in the House, come at a particularly tough time for consumers. The coalition's letter cites analysts who predict natural gas bills could be 30 percent higher this winter, adding to soaring prices at the gasoline pump and past due utility bills that have piled up at record levels due to the pandemic.

Instead of imposing additional fees on oil and gas producers, the attorneys general call upon leaders for the Senate's Committee on Environment and Public Works and Committee on Energy and Natural Resources to focus on affordable energy solutions.

The coalition's letter argues the Senate and House proposals could inspire more emissions-focused taxes, such as measures that would involve federal regulators extending the tax to other sectors and potentially a broader carbon tax.

For instance, the attorneys general specifically note that the Environmental Protection Agency could wrongly extend the proposed tax to agricultural operations, landfills and coal mining, all of which produce methane as well.

The letter was addressed to Sens. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, chairman and ranking member of the Committee on Environment and Public Works, as well as Sens. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, chairman and ranking member of the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

Alaska joined the letter with attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

# # #

Department Media Contact:Communications Director Aaron Sadler.

Disclaimer

Alaska Department of Law published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 17:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pTHUNDER ENERGIES CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:20pMAREL Q3 2021 : Stronger order momentum, ensuring good customer delivery at higher costs
AQ
01:20pTLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Delisting of TLG shares intended, major shareholder has announced public delisting tender offer for EUR 31.67, TLG to support such public tender offer
DJ
01:19pAroundtown SA decides on launch of public delisting tender offer to the shareholders of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
DJ
01:17pDGAP-WPÜG : Tender Offer / Target company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG; Bidder: Aroundtown SA
DJ
01:16pTAJIRI RESOURCES : Announces Financing & Update
AQ
01:16pBALL CORPORATION : to Advance Global Sustainability Efforts with Development of Brazil's First Circular Economy Lab
PR
01:12pSALISBURY BANCORP : Investor Presentation Q3 2021
PU
01:12pAMAZON COM : Free AWS Courses on Amazon.com help customers advance their careers
PU
01:12pST ANTHONY GOLD : Panama Lake Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Falck Renewables S p A : Agreement for the acquisition of Falck SpA's s..
2Analyst recommendations: BHP Group, Cloudflare, Tesla, Microsoft, Targe..
3European stocks hit 6-week highs as Nestle shines in mixed bag of earni..
4The Trade Desk : Launches New Advertising Partnership with Xiaomi
5Alibaba Group : Kicks Off 2021 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

HOT NEWS