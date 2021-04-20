Attorney Laura E. Connor Joins Gilmore Bell

Gilmore & Bell, P.C., a leading public finance law firm, is pleased to announce that Laura E. Connor has joined the firm as an associate in the Kansas City office.

Ms. Connor practices in the field of real estate law, including real estate finance, leasing, and construction and is licensed to practice in Missouri and Florida. She received her B.A. degree from the University of Missouri in 2015 and her J.D. (magna cum laude) from the University of Miami School of Law in 2018, where she served as a board member for the University of Miami Law Review. While in law school, Ms. Connor was a Miami Public Interest Scholar as well as a Writing Dean’s Fellow.

About Gilmore Bell

Gilmore Bell is one of the leading public finance law firms in the United States. The firm primarily represents governmental entities and 501c3 organizations to negotiate financing alternatives including bond and lease transactions, economic development incentives and public-private partnerships. For more than 25 years, Gilmore Bell has ranked in the top 10 nationally in the number of bond counsel opinions rendered on municipal bond issues. Gilmore Bell has offices in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah and Illinois. For more information, visit us at www.gilmorebell.com.

