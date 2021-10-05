Log in
Attorney Megan P. Williams Joins Gilmore Bell

10/05/2021 | 06:02am EDT
Gilmore & Bell, P.C., a leading public finance law firm, is pleased to announce that Megan P. Williams has joined the firm as an associate in the St. Louis office.

Ms. Williams was admitted to the Missouri Bar in 2021 after graduating from the Saint Louis University School of Law (cum laude). During law school she served as a Teaching Assistant for the Legal Research and Writing Program, a Faculty Fellow and a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children in foster care. Prior to attending law school, Ms. Williams served eight years in the U.S. Navy as an F-14 Radar Intercept Officer, flying combat missions in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. Ms. Williams received her B.A. degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1999 and an M.B.A. from Villanova University in 2006.

About Gilmore Bell

Gilmore Bell is one of the leading public finance law firms in the United States. The firm primarily represents governmental entities and 501c3 organizations to negotiate financing alternatives including bond and lease transactions, economic development incentives and public-private partnerships. For more than 25 years, Gilmore Bell has ranked in the top 10 nationally in the number of bond counsel opinions rendered on municipal bond issues. Gilmore Bell has offices in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah and Illinois. For more information, visit us at www.gilmorebell.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS