Attorney Samantha N. Lawlor Joins Gilmore Bell

Gilmore & Bell, P.C., a leading public finance law firm, is pleased to announce that Samantha N. Lawlor has joined the firm as an associate in the Kansas City office.

Ms. Lawlor received her B.A. degree from Iowa State University in 2017 and her J.D. from the University of St. Thomas School of Law in 2021, where she served as Director of the Moot Court Program and Captain of the Jessup International Moot Court Team. Ms. Lawlor is licensed to practice in Missouri.

About Gilmore Bell

Gilmore Bell is one of the leading public finance law firms in the United States. The firm primarily represents governmental entities and 501c3 organizations to negotiate financing alternatives including bond and lease transactions, economic development incentives and public-private partnerships. For more than 25 years, Gilmore Bell has ranked in the top 10 nationally in the number of bond counsel opinions rendered on municipal bond issues. Gilmore Bell has offices in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah and Illinois. For more information, visit us at www.gilmorebell.com.

