Attracting more investment into Australia to create more jobs

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
Note

Joint media release with
The Hon Michael Sukkar MP
Assistant Treasurer
Minister for Housing
Minister for Homelessness, Social and Community Housing

The Morrison Government has today secured passage through the Parliament of the Corporate Collective Investment Vehicle Framework and Other Measures Bill 2021, which will significantly boost international investment and the competitiveness of Australia's $2.5 trillion funds management industry.

This legislation contains several important reforms and delivers on the Government's commitment to establish a Corporate Collective Investment Vehicle Regime (CCIV regime) by 1 July 2022.

The CCIV regime will allow fund managers to offer an investment vehicle with a familiar corporate structure and appropriate flow‑through tax treatment.

The CCIV regime was a key recommendation of the Australian Financial Centre Forum's Johnson Report, alongside the Asia Region Funds Passport regime which the Government implemented in 2018.

By ensuring passage of this legislation, the Government has given the funds management sector certainty on the applicable tax and regulatory settings during this important lead-up time, as they prepare to establish and operate CCIVs from 1 July 2022.

Through the delivery of this new collective investment vehicle, the Morrison Government is positioning Australia's managed funds industry to attract greater offshore investment, to create more jobs now and into the future.

Disclaimer

Department of the Treasury - Australian Government published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
