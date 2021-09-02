Atwell Group : and Waldrop Engineering Join Forces

Atwell Group (“Atwell”), a national consulting, design, engineering and construction services firm compromised of a family of brands including RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture and Strategic Construction Solutions, recently announced the completion of a merger with Florida-based Waldrop Engineering (“Waldrop”), an established planning, landscape architecture and civil engineering company, providing professional design and entitlement services throughout Florida and the Southeast.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005732/en/

Founded in 2000, Waldrop is a land development consulting company specializing in planning, landscape architecture, and civil engineering services. Based in Bonita Springs with additional offices in Fort Myers, Sarasota, Tampa and Orlando, Florida along with the newest location in Asheville, North Carolina, the Waldrop team offers interdisciplinary expertise founded on exceptional customer service, quality design, and an unwavering commitment to their clients’ success. They have delivered hundreds of successful projects across the Southeast in such areas as master planned residential communities, golf course and destination resort communities, parks and open space, commercial and industrial developments, and master drainage and infrastructure systems.

“We are very excited to join forces with a team that shares the same cultural values, team collaboration and dedication to client service,” said Ron Waldrop, Founder & CEO of Waldrop. “After 21 years of significant growth and success, this opportunity provides our over 100 team members with expanded career opportunities and a platform to better serve our growing client base. I'm excited to be a part of Atwell’s employee-centric culture and contribute to their leadership, technical expertise and industry diversification."

Ron Waldrop, along with members of his leadership team, will be central to leading Atwell’s growing presence in Florida while being actively involved in expanding the business throughout the Southeast. Waldrop clients will have access to Atwell’s national platform of offices and an expanded portfolio of additional services and capabilities, allowing for the full-service delivery of turnkey solutions. Waldrop’s experience and talent will enhance Atwell’s land development experience and better serve clients in Florida and the greater regional area.

“Ron and his talented team have built a best-in-class organization with a strong culture, excellent corporate reputation and solid technical expertise, based on the total commitment to their team members’ and clients’ success,” said Atwell President & CEO Brian R. Wenzel. “I have tremendous respect for what they have accomplished and I am excited about the opportunity to work with them as we leverage our collective strengths to better serve our clients in the rapidly growing Florida market and beyond.”

Atwell Group is a national consulting, design, engineering, and construction services firm with over 950 professionals across the country, compromised of a family of brands including RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture and Strategic Construction Solutions. It has been named Best Companies to Work For by multiple industry journals and is ranked among the top 200 design firms in the nation by Engineering News-Record. They deliver a broad range of creative solutions to clients in a variety of markets including real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas. Their comprehensive turnkey services including land and ROW support, planning, engineering, surveying, landscape architecture, environmental science, program management and construction services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005732/en/