Aubrey Sabala to Join Leapfrog Services as Chief Operating Officer

08/12/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
Leapfrog Services, Inc., a leading Managed IT Services Provider, announced that they have hired operations and media executive Aubrey Sabala as their Chief Operating Officer. Under her leadership, she will continue to build and scale Leapfrog to accommodate their accelerated growth, with a focus on sales and marketing. Prior to joining Leapfrog, Sabala served as Head of Business Transformation at dentsu International, and held leadership roles at Google, Facebook, 360i and AOL.

“Aubrey brings extensive experience in marketing and operations and is a wonderful addition to our deep technical expertise and culture of service,” comments Claire Lewis "Yum" Arnold, CEO and Co-Founder of Leapfrog. “The technical terrain is changing rapidly in both positive and challenging ways. Aubrey’s insights and leadership will help us embrace those changes as we and our clients continue to grow.”

Leapfrog recently expanded their offerings to enhance security and flexibility for businesses adapting to a changing workforce, including remote, hybrid and traditional workplace environments. With over 20 years of industry-leading technology solutions, Leapfrog provides full-scale & custom IT solutions for leading businesses and non-profits.

“Leapfrog Services is a brand I’ve known as a trusted partner to many of the clients I’ve worked with throughout my career,” says Sabala. “To have the chance to work with Yum and the Leapfrog team is truly an unparalleled opportunity.”

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Sabala has called Atlanta home since 2000, at times living in San Francisco and New York City while working at Google. She graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a BA in Biology and a focus on Genetics. She attended Georgetown University’s Communication, Culture and Technology graduate program, is an avid runner and skier, and is a solo Mother to a wonderfully precocious toddler.

About Leapfrog Services

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Leapfrog Services is a Managed IT Services Provider, supporting more than 100 business and non-profit clients with their trusted IT solutions. Leapfrog provides services including network and server design, installation and support, security and compliance, disaster recovery, help desk support and cloud services. Leapfrog works with thousands of users in dozens of industries, primarily focused in the southeast, and with client locations worldwide. To deliver IT solutions to its clients, Leapfrog partners with leading technology providers including Microsoft, Fortinet, VMWare and Mimecast.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS