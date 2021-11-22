Log in
Auckland region leads the retail sales fall

11/22/2021 | 05:18pm EST
Food and beverage services had the largest fall, down 19 percent, compared with the 5.2 percent increase in the June 2021 quarter.

Motor vehicles and parts (down 12 percent), department stores (down 24 percent), and hardware and building supplies (down 15 percent) also contributed to the significant sales volume fall in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter.

"Several comments from vehicle dealers and building supply owners stated that extended lockdowns, increased inventory costs, and increased supply issues led to lower sales and higher stocks this quarter," Ms Chapman said.

Supermarket and grocery sales had the largest rise in sales, up 7.5 percent after the modest increase of 0.5 percent in the June 2021 quarter.

"The surge in supermarket sales had repeated what was seen in the first national lockdown last year, when grocery sales jumped to a record 8.6 percent rise in the March 2020 quarter," Ms Chapman said.

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


