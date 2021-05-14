Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Auction Is on Blockchain! Auction OK's Blockchain Auction Technology Now Registered Patent

05/14/2021 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEXTIB, the PropTech company behind the blockchain-based online real estate auction platform Auction OK, announced that its patent application filed last November was successful. This marks the first such patent for an online real estate auction (Patent No. 10-2250084).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005141/en/

NEXTIB, the PropTech company behind the blockchain-based online real estate auction platform Auction OK, announced that its patent has now been registered successfully. Auction OK is Korea’s first contactless property auction service that uses blockchain technology to secure a transparent auction bidding process for the public. The platform also significantly eliminates inconvenience of a conventional auction system which requires bidders to be present at each bid site. This year, NEXTIB plans to improve the user interface to make it easier for real estate agents to list unsold/urgent sales and offer a wider variety of listings that includes agricultural lands, apartments, single homes, and commercial buildings. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEXTIB, the PropTech company behind the blockchain-based online real estate auction platform Auction OK, announced that its patent has now been registered successfully. Auction OK is Korea’s first contactless property auction service that uses blockchain technology to secure a transparent auction bidding process for the public. The platform also significantly eliminates inconvenience of a conventional auction system which requires bidders to be present at each bid site. This year, NEXTIB plans to improve the user interface to make it easier for real estate agents to list unsold/urgent sales and offer a wider variety of listings that includes agricultural lands, apartments, single homes, and commercial buildings. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Last year, NEXTIB filed a patent application for a method of providing real estate auction service with the Korean Intellectual Property Office. The patent includes the encryption of auction bids and the storage and management of such information on a blockchain network, which prevents unauthorized manipulation of the bids entered online. In addition, providing a contactless blockchain property platform, this technology also significantly eliminates inconvenience of a conventional auction system which requires bidders to be present at each bid site.

The patent also includes a method of encrypting multiple bid logs after the conclusion of each auction sale. Auction OK platform encrypts all properly entered bids so that the information about the bid price is hidden from everyone. After the bidding period is over, the bids encrypted into the blockchain network are decrypted to be compared and the winning bid selected. This allows the winning bid amount to be compared and verified with the one recorded in the value encrypted in the blockchain and ensures that there was no data compromise.

The bidding records are stored on the Klaytn network, a mainnet platform created by GroundX, a blockchain subsidiary of Kakao. The network boasts high-speed block creation and expansion, as well as superb stability. Auction OK explained that auction participants could check the encrypted auction history at any time, which virtually eliminates any possibility of data manipulation.

Auction OK is Korea’s first contactless property auction service that uses blockchain technology to secure a transparent auction bidding process for the public. The possibility is endless with this trusted online auction platform. Using the same blockchain auction platform, the company has already held a charity NFT auction and event auctions for luxury goods and electronics. With the successful patent registration, Auction OK’s online auction platform is expected to grow in customer confidence.

On obtaining the patent, Lee Jang Woo, the manager of the blockchain lab, said, “There are already examples of online real-estate auction businesses abroad such as Ten-X and Taobao.” He added, “Even as contactless and mobile industry has grown exponentially with the expansion of online services, auctions stuck to its 20th-century analog method. With Auction OK’s patent, auctions will trust and utilize blockchain and move onto the mobile world in the future.”

NEXTIB’s plan this year includes improving the user interface to make it easier for real estate agents to list unsold/urgent sales and offering a wider variety of listings that includes agricultural lands, apartments, single homes, and commercial buildings.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:08aCELSION  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:08aMOGO FINANCE S.A. : Mogo finance reports unaudited results for the three months ended 31 march 2021
EQ
09:07aDGAP-AGM  : NFON AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in virtuell on 24.06.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
09:07aCK ASSET  : Discloseable and connected transaction and conditional cash offer to buy-back shares - poll results of the extraordinary general meeting and fulfillment of offer conditions of the share buy-back offer
PU
09:07aCHINA MODERN DAIRY  : (1) major and connected transaction in relation to the acquisition of entire equity interests in fuyuan; (2) issue of consideration shares under specific mandate; (3) application for whitewash waiver; and (4) notice of egm
PU
09:07aCHINA MODERN DAIRY  : Despatch of circular in relation to (1) major and connected transaction in relation to the acquisition of entire equity interests in fuyuan; (2) issue of consideration shares under specific mandate; (3) application for whitewash waiver; and (4) notice of egm
PU
09:07aREMEGEN  : Proxy form for use at the 2021 first class meeting of h shareholders
PU
09:07aAMERICAN EXPRESS  : Q1 2021 Pillar 3 Disclosure
PU
09:07aTATNEFT  : 14.05.2021 Essential Fact Message on the Disclosure of the Issuer's Quarterly Report
PU
09:07aNFON AG : Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in virtuell on 24.06.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla move
2Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
3Musk tweets, dogecoin leaps and bitcoin retreats
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5World stocks up, dollar dips as Fed officials calm inflation fears

HOT NEWS