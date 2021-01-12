Auction Results (January 12 2021)

BANK OF BOTSWANA CERTIFICATES:
RESULTS OF THE AUCTION OF THE BOBC MATURING ON JANUARY 20, 2021.
DATE: January 12, 2021
|
ISSUE
|
BOBC200121
|
|
|
TOTAL SUBSCRIBED (MILLION)
|
P8 255.000
|
|
|
TOTAL ALLOTMENT (MILLION)
|
P8 255.000
|
|
|
STOP-OUT PRICE
|
P99.9802
|
|
|
STOP-OUT YIELD
|
1.04 percent
|
|
|
SIMPLE RATE
|
1.03 percent
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE YIELD OF WINNING BIDS
|
1.02 percent
|
|
|
SIMPLE RATE FOR WEIGHTED AVERAGE WINNING BIDS
|
1.01 percent
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE OF WINNING BIDS
|
P99.9806
|
|
|
MINIMUM WINNING BID YIELD
|
0.96 percent
|
|
|
MAXIMUM BID YIELD
|
1.04 percent
|
|
|
DAYS TO MATURITY
|
7
|
|
NOTE: BOBC200121 - BIDS AT AND ABOVE P99.9802 RECEIVED FULL ALLOTMENT.
Lesego C. Moseki
DIRECTOR
FINANCIAL MARKETS DEPARTMENT
