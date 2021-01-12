Log in
Auction Results (January 12 2021)

01/12/2021 | 04:32am EST
BANK OF BOTSWANA CERTIFICATES:

RESULTS OF THE AUCTION OF THE BOBC MATURING ON JANUARY 20, 2021.

DATE: January 12, 2021

ISSUE

BOBC200121

TOTAL SUBSCRIBED (MILLION)

P8 255.000

TOTAL ALLOTMENT (MILLION)

P8 255.000

STOP-OUT PRICE

P99.9802

STOP-OUT YIELD

1.04 percent

SIMPLE RATE

1.03 percent

WEIGHTED AVERAGE YIELD OF WINNING BIDS

1.02 percent

SIMPLE RATE FOR WEIGHTED AVERAGE WINNING BIDS

1.01 percent

WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE OF WINNING BIDS

P99.9806

MINIMUM WINNING BID YIELD

0.96 percent

MAXIMUM BID YIELD

1.04 percent

DAYS TO MATURITY

7

NOTE: BOBC200121 - BIDS AT AND ABOVE P99.9802 RECEIVED FULL ALLOTMENT.

Lesego C. Moseki

DIRECTOR

FINANCIAL MARKETS DEPARTMENT

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2021
