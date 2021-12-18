Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Auction Veteran Troy Crowe Forms New Auction Company

12/18/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OWOSSO, Mich., Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing up around the auction business, auctions have always been a way of life for Troy Crowe. Now, after 13 years as a professional auctioneer and real estate broker, Crowe has formed Crowe Real Estate & Auction. 

"I have spent my entire life working with a professional auction company, and during that time, I have learned a lot and grown professionally. We have worked hard establishing a presence in our own territory, which includes Shiawassee and surrounding counties, and conducting auctions at our Owosso facility and now have made the natural progression to being our own company," said Crowe. "I will always be grateful to the time I had with the Sheridan family, but I am now looking forward to serving our clients under the Crowe Real Estate & Auction brand. Honestly, Bill Sheridan is an icon in the auction business, for him to teach the business to me, well that doesn't just happen for anyone."

Some things for Crowe and his team will be changing, but many things will remain the same.

"We are still members of the same national organization (MarkNet Alliance) that we were before this transition, which means all our bidders for our online auctions will be able to use their current accounts to bid on our auctions. This also allows us to continue to service our sellers in a way that brings them the most customers to their product or property," added Crowe. "Additionally, our entire staff will remain with our new company which is a positive bonus for all of those who are familiar with this team."

"Our growth has been tremendous over the years and hopefully will not slow down," stated Crowe. "We want to be able to give the most visibility possible to our seller's product and offer the best experience we can for our bidders. By forming our own company, we believe this will give us the flexibility to do just that. At this point, having two companies just made sense for everyone."

Having an entrepreneurial spirit, Crowe has always had the desire to evolve his business for the future. "When you work hard for your family and have great people working with you, it allows you to continually build your business to the next level. That is what our goal has been and will continue to do," said Crowe. "We are building to the next level for our community, for our families and for our clients."

Crowe Real Estate & Auction will continue to conduct farm equipment, consignment, real estate (land, residential, and commercial) and warehouse auctions. Service will continue to remain the same and hopefully visibility will grow.  "In my opinion, the only thing changing for the consumer is the website address," concluded Crowe. Visit the website at www.crauctions.com.

Press Contact: Troy Crowe, troy@crauctions.com, 989-666-6339

Related Images






Image 1: Crowe Real Estate & Auctions


Specializing in online auctions



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Crowe Real Estate & Auctions

Crowe Real Estate & Auctions

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:10pMCAFEE : So, Your Kids Have Left School. Do You Still Need To Worry About Their Online Safety?
PU
01:04pJury may weigh whether Ghislaine Maxwell avoided knowledge of Epstein's acts, judge says
RE
01:01pAuction Veteran Troy Crowe Forms New Auction Company
GL
12:57p'Super Saturday' set to lure last-minute shoppers in U.S. despite Omicron surge
RE
12:50pBootes Global Exchange Completed $8 Million Financing
NE
12:41pJefferies CEO 'tentatively shooting' for Jan. 17 return to office
RE
12:32pU.S. Air Force says two crew supporting Blinken's foreign trip tested positive
RE
12:32pBlast at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 10
RE
12:30pMetaWaferse Announces Its Next IGO/IDO Launchpads Amidst Its Inception in the Metaverse
NE
12:20pVEON : Victor Biryukov appointed as Veon Group General Counsel
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIO : Day 2021 Held in Suzhou, Smart Electric Sedan ET5 Unveiled
2Turkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy
3China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
4Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply on Saturd..
5Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15

HOT NEWS