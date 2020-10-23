Log in
Auction announcement - Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”)

10/23/2020 | 04:35am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 23 October 2020 Page 1 of 1

Auction announcement

Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the fourth quarter of 2020, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

May 2020 issue / maturity 12 months issued on 18 May 2020, due on 5 May 2021 residual maturity 6 months (182 interest days) ISIN DE0001030211

on 2 November 2020, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 1.5 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 12 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Friday, 30 October 2020

Bidding period:

Monday, 2 November 2020,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:34:06 UTC

