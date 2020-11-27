Press release

Auction announcement

Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the fourth quarter of 2020, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

June 2020 issue / maturity 12 months issued on 29 June 2020, due on 9 June 2021 residual maturity 6 months (182 interest days) ISIN DE0001030229

on 7 December 2020, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 1.5 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 12 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure: