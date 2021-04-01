Press release

Auction announcement

Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the second quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

October 2020 issue / maturity 12 months

issued on 26 October 2020, due on 27 October 2021 residual maturity 6 months (196 interest days)

ISIN DE0001030260

on 12 April 2021, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 7.5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure: