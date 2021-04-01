Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Auction announcement - Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”)

04/01/2021 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 1 April 2021 Page 1 of 1

Auction announcement

Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the second quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

October 2020 issue / maturity 12 months

issued on 26 October 2020, due on 27 October 2021 residual maturity 6 months (196 interest days)

ISIN DE0001030260

on 12 April 2021, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 7.5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Friday, 9 April 2021

Bidding period:

Monday, 12 April 2021,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:39:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:56aHALO COLLECTIVE INC  : . Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Gives 2021 Guidance
AQ
04:56aPJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WORKS :
EQ
04:56aPJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WORKS  :
DJ
04:54aEASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly Return MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
PU
04:54aHUOBI TECHNOLOGY  : Delay in despatch of circular in relation to discloseable and continuing connected transaction
PU
04:54aMIDLAND IC&I  : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 1 april 2021
PU
04:54aFLUXYS BELGIUM  : Transparency information
PU
04:54aBINHAI INVESTMENT  : (1) proposals for general mandates to issue shares and to repurchase shares (2) increase in authorised share capital (3) re-election of the retiring directors and (4) notice of annual general meeting
PU
04:54aLIVZON PHARMACEUTICAL  : Date of Board Meeting
PU
04:51aGEELY AUTOMOBILE  : Monthly Return for the month ended 31/3/2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
2Tech lifts S&P 500, Nasdaq; indexes post gains for quarter
3Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura
4361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENT IN..
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : to build battery-based solar energy storage project in California

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ