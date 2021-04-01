Press release
Auction announcement
Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")
As already announced in the issuance calendar for the second quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will reopen once again the
Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")
October 2020 issue / maturity 12 months
issued on 26 October 2020, due on 27 October 2021 residual maturity 6 months (196 interest days)
ISIN DE0001030260
on 12 April 2021, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 7.5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.
Time schedule of the auction procedure:
|
Date of invitation to bid:
|
Friday, 9 April 2021
|
Bidding period:
|
Monday, 12 April 2021,
|
|
from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time
|
Value date:
|
Wednesday, 14 April 2021
