Auction announcement - Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”) of the Federal Republic of Germany

06/18/2021 | 04:21am EDT
Press release

Frankfurt am Main 18 June 2021 Page 1 of 1

Auction announcement

Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the second quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will issue Treasury discount paper ("Bubills") with a maturity of 12 months for sale by auction on 28 June 2021. An issue volume (auction allotment and retention quote) of € 4 billion is envisaged. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Friday, 25 June 2021

Bidding period:

Monday, 28 June 2021,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Characteristics of the Bubills:

Maturity:

22 June 2022 (357 interest days)

ISIN:

DE0001030385

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 08:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS