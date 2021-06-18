Press release

Auction announcement

Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the second quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will issue Treasury discount paper ("Bubills") with a maturity of 12 months for sale by auction on 28 June 2021. An issue volume (auction allotment and retention quote) of € 4 billion is envisaged. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid: Friday, 25 June 2021 Bidding period: Monday, 28 June 2021, from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time Value date: Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Characteristics of the Bubills: