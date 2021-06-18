Press release
Auction announcement
Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany
As already announced in the issuance calendar for the second quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will issue Treasury discount paper ("Bubills") with a maturity of 12 months for sale by auction on 28 June 2021. An issue volume (auction allotment and retention quote) of € 4 billion is envisaged. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.
Time schedule of the auction procedure:
Date of invitation to bid:
Friday, 25 June 2021
Bidding period:
Monday, 28 June 2021,
from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time
Value date:
Wednesday, 30 June 2021
Characteristics of the Bubills:
Maturity:
22 June 2022 (357 interest days)
ISIN:
DE0001030385
