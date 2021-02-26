Press release

Auction announcement

Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the first quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

September 2020 issue / maturity 12 months

issued on 28 September 2020, due on 29 September 2021

residual maturity 6 months (203 interest days)

ISIN DE0001030252

on 8 March 2021, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 5.5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid: Friday, 5 March 2021 Bidding period: Monday, 8 March 2021, from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time Value date: Wednesday, 10 March 2021

