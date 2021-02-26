Log in
Auction announcement – Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”)

02/26/2021 | 05:29am EST
Press release

Frankfurt am Main

26 February 2021

Page 1 of 1

Auction announcement

Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the first quarter of 2021, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

September 2020 issue / maturity 12 months

issued on 28 September 2020, due on 29 September 2021

residual maturity 6 months (203 interest days)

ISIN DE0001030252

on 8 March 2021, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 5.5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Friday, 5 March 2021

Bidding period:

Monday, 8 March 2021,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 10:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
