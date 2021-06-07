Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘4.26% GS 2023', and ‘5.85% GS 2030' and ‘6.76% GS 2061'

06/07/2021 | 10:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Finance
Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of '4.26% GS 2023', and '5.85% GS 2030' and '6.76% GS 2061'
Posted On: 07 JUN 2021 7:40PM by PIB Delhi

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of
(i) '4.26% Government Security, 2023' for a notified amount of Rs 3,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) '5.85% Government Security, 2030' for a notified amount of Rs 14,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and (iii) '6.76% GS 2061' for a notified amount of Rs 9,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs6,000 crore against above security/securities. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on June 11, 2021 (Friday) using multiple price method.

Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the Securitieswill be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system onJune 11, 2021. The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 a.m. and 11.00 a.m. and the competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.

The result of the auctions will be announced on June 11,2021 (Friday) and payment by successful bidders will be on June 14, 2021 (Monday).

The Securities will be eligible for 'When Issued' trading in accordance with the guidelines on 'When Issued transactions in Central Government Securities' issued by the Reserve Bank of India vide circular No. RBI/2018-19/25 dated July 24, 2018 as amended from time to time.

****

RM/MV/KMN



(Release ID: 1725130)Visitor Counter : 1


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 14:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:59aEMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST  : to Present at Nareit's REITweek 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
BU
10:57aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM  : apprentice communications ranked in second place in 2021
PU
10:57aProvision of Banking Services Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak
PU
10:57aMIMECAST  : Supreme Court Offers Justice for Cybersecurity Threat Hunters
PU
10:57aBIOFRONTERA  : reports preliminary revenue for the month of May 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
10:57aGAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ  : GTT attends the first LNG onshore storage tank roof airlifting ceremony organised by BGG
PU
10:56aDollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines
RE
10:55aBETTERLIFE PHARMA  : The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes (Form 6-K)
PU
10:54aSterling steady amid doubts over June 21 reopening
RE
10:54aMODERNA  : To the beach! Spain opens borders to tourists, cruise ships
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : China blocks several cryptocurrency-related social media accounts amid crackdown
4Oil hits two-year high above $72 on demand hopes, OPEC+ curbs
5EXCLUSIVE: Some on Wall Street try options trade to bet against AMC without getting burned

HOT NEWS