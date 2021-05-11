�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
|
|
|
May 11, 2021
Auction of State Development Loans of
Seven State Governments - Full Auction Result
The Result of the auction of State Development Loans for Seven State Governments held on May 11, 2021.
|
|
Table
|
|
|
( in crore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANDHRA
|
ANDHRA
|
HARYANA 2031
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
|
PRADESH 2037
|
PRADESH 2038
|
2032
|
|
|
Notified Amount
|
1000
|
1000
|
1000
|
1500
|
Underwriting Notified Amount
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Tenure
|
16
|
17
|
10
|
11
|
Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
56
|
43
|
110
|
176
|
(ii) Amount
|
3724.6
|
3538
|
5524
|
6982
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
6.94
|
6.94
|
6.79
|
6.84
|
Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
12
|
5
|
21
|
48
|
(ii) Amount
|
947.998
|
939.803
|
900
|
1355.364
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
42.6341
|
46.6236
|
25.3521
|
42.3242
|
(ii) No.
|
(6 bids)
|
(4 bids)
|
(9 bids)
|
(15 bids)
|
Non - Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
3
|
5
|
13
|
13
|
(ii) Amount
|
52.002
|
60.197
|
149.403
|
144.636
|
Non-Competitive Price
|
100.01
|
100
|
100.13
|
100.1
|
Non-Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
3
|
5
|
13
|
13
|
(ii) Amount
|
52.002
|
60.197
|
100
|
144.636
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
-
|
-
|
66.9331
|
-
|
(ii) No.
|
-
|
-
|
(13 bids)
|
-
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
6.9385
|
6.9399
|
6.7724
|
6.827
|
Amount of Underwriting
|
|
|
|
|
accepted from Primary Dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Devolvement on Primary Dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
1000
|
1000
|
1000
|
1500
2
|
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
MIZORAM 2033
|
RAJASTHAN
|
RAJASTHAN
|
|
2033
|
2031
|
2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notified Amount
|
1500
|
150
|
500
|
500
|
Underwriting Notified Amount
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Tenure
|
12
|
12
|
10
|
5
|
Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
169
|
31
|
87
|
86
|
(ii) Amount
|
5770
|
956
|
3640
|
6575
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
6.88
|
6.9
|
6.77
|
6.13
|
Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
60
|
5
|
9
|
7
|
(ii) Amount
|
1350
|
148.495
|
450
|
474.918
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
20
|
63.0528
|
91.4894
|
43.2787
|
(ii) No.
|
(23 bids)
|
(3 bids)
|
(4 bids)
|
(2 bids)
|
Non - Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
10
|
2
|
11
|
4
|
(ii) Amount
|
150.123
|
1.505
|
95.688
|
25.082
|
Non-Competitive Price
|
100.15
|
100.02
|
100.07
|
100.08
|
Non-Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
10
|
2
|
11
|
4
|
(ii) Amount
|
150
|
1.505
|
50
|
25.082
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
99.9181
|
-
|
52.2532
|
-
|
(ii) No.
|
(10 bids)
|
-
|
(11 bids)
|
-
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
6.8613
|
6.8976
|
6.7602
|
6.1108
|
Amount of Underwriting
|
|
|
|
|
accepted from Primary Dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Devolvement on Primary
|
|
|
|
|
Dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
1500
|
150
|
500
|
500
3
|
|
TAMILNADU
|
TAMILNADU
|
WEST BENGAL
|
Total
|
|
2055
|
2050
|
2031
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notified Amount
|
1500
|
1500
|
2000
|
12150
|
Underwriting Notified Amount
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
|
Re-issue of
|
Re-issue of
|
|
|
|
6.63% Tamil
|
6.49% Tamil
|
|
|
|
Nadu SDL 2055
|
Nadu SDL 2050
|
|
|
|
issued on July 08,
|
issued on July 22,
|
|
|
Tenure
|
2020
|
2020
|
10
|
|
Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
30
|
51
|
139
|
978
|
(ii) Amount
|
5758
|
6598
|
6632
|
55697.6
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
6.9301
|
6.9297
|
6.83
|
|
Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
1
|
1
|
56
|
225
|
(ii) Amount
|
1484.842
|
1474.986
|
1800
|
11326.406
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
98.9895
|
98.3324
|
91.3979
|
|
(ii) No.
|
(1 bid)
|
(1 bid)
|
(12 bids)
|
|
Non - Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
3
|
3
|
13
|
80
|
(ii) Amount
|
15.158
|
25.014
|
262.216
|
981.024
|
Non-Competitive Price
|
96.08
|
94.51
|
100.15
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
3
|
3
|
13
|
80
|
(ii) Amount
|
15.158
|
25.014
|
200
|
823.594
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
-
|
-
|
76.273
|
|
(ii) No.
|
-
|
-
|
(13 bids)
|
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
6.9301
|
6.9297
|
6.8088
|
|
Amount of Underwriting
|
|
|
|
|
accepted from Primary Dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
Devolvement on Primary
|
|
|
|
|
Dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
1500
|
1500
|
2000
|
12150
|
