Auction of State Development Loans of Seven State Governments - Full Auction Result

05/11/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn


�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 11, 2021

Auction of State Development Loans of

Seven State Governments - Full Auction Result

The Result of the auction of State Development Loans for Seven State Governments held on May 11, 2021.

Table

( in crore)

ANDHRA

ANDHRA

HARYANA 2031

MAHARASHTRA

PRADESH 2037

PRADESH 2038

2032

Notified Amount

1000

1000

1000

1500

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Tenure

16

17

10

11

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

56

43

110

176

(ii) Amount

3724.6

3538

5524

6982

Cut-off Yield (%)

6.94

6.94

6.79

6.84

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

12

5

21

48

(ii) Amount

947.998

939.803

900

1355.364

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

42.6341

46.6236

25.3521

42.3242

(ii) No.

(6 bids)

(4 bids)

(9 bids)

(15 bids)

Non - Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

3

5

13

13

(ii) Amount

52.002

60.197

149.403

144.636

Non-Competitive Price

100.01

100

100.13

100.1

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

3

5

13

13

(ii) Amount

52.002

60.197

100

144.636

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Non-Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

66.9331

-

(ii) No.

-

-

(13 bids)

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.9385

6.9399

6.7724

6.827

Amount of Underwriting

accepted from Primary Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Devolvement on Primary Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total Allotment Amount

1000

1000

1000

1500

2

MAHARASHTRA

MIZORAM 2033

RAJASTHAN

RAJASTHAN

2033

2031

2026

Notified Amount

1500

150

500

500

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Tenure

12

12

10

5

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

169

31

87

86

(ii) Amount

5770

956

3640

6575

Cut-off Yield (%)

6.88

6.9

6.77

6.13

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

60

5

9

7

(ii) Amount

1350

148.495

450

474.918

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

20

63.0528

91.4894

43.2787

(ii) No.

(23 bids)

(3 bids)

(4 bids)

(2 bids)

Non - Competitive Bids

Received

(i) No.

10

2

11

4

(ii) Amount

150.123

1.505

95.688

25.082

Non-Competitive Price

100.15

100.02

100.07

100.08

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

10

2

11

4

(ii) Amount

150

1.505

50

25.082

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Non-Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

99.9181

-

52.2532

-

(ii) No.

(10 bids)

-

(11 bids)

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.8613

6.8976

6.7602

6.1108

Amount of Underwriting

accepted from Primary Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Devolvement on Primary

Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total Allotment Amount

1500

150

500

500

3

TAMILNADU

TAMILNADU

WEST BENGAL

Total

2055

2050

2031

Notified Amount

1500

1500

2000

12150

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

NIL

Re-issue of

Re-issue of

6.63% Tamil

6.49% Tamil

Nadu SDL 2055

Nadu SDL 2050

issued on July 08,

issued on July 22,

Tenure

2020

2020

10

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

30

51

139

978

(ii) Amount

5758

6598

6632

55697.6

Cut-off Yield (%)

6.9301

6.9297

6.83

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

1

1

56

225

(ii) Amount

1484.842

1474.986

1800

11326.406

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

98.9895

98.3324

91.3979

(ii) No.

(1 bid)

(1 bid)

(12 bids)

Non - Competitive Bids

Received

(i) No.

3

3

13

80

(ii) Amount

15.158

25.014

262.216

981.024

Non-Competitive Price

96.08

94.51

100.15

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

3

3

13

80

(ii) Amount

15.158

25.014

200

823.594

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Non-Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

76.273

(ii) No.

-

-

(13 bids)

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.9301

6.9297

6.8088

Amount of Underwriting

accepted from Primary Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

Devolvement on Primary

Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total Allotment Amount

1500

1500

2000

12150

Press Release: 2021-2022/194

Rupambara

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 10:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
