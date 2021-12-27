Auction of State Government Securities (Revised)

The following State Governments have offered to sell securities by way of auction, for an aggregate amount of ₹25,234 Cr. (Face Value). The revision is due to inclusion of Andhra Pradesh.

2

15 Uttarakhand 500 - 10 Yield 16 West Bengal 4000 - 15 Yield TOTAL 25234

The auction will be conducted on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) system on December 28, 2021 (Tuesday). The Government Stock up to 10% of the notified amount of the sale of each stock will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions subject to a maximum limit of 1% of its notified amount for a single bid per stock as per the Scheme for Non-competitiveBidding Facility.

Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on

December 28, 2021 (Tuesday). The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 A.M. and 11.00 A.M. and the competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 A.M. and 11.30 A.M.

Individual investors can also place bids as per the non-competitive scheme through the Retail Direct portal (https://rbiretaildirect.org.in).

In case of technical difficulties, Core Banking Operations Team (email; Phone no: 022- 27595666, 022-27595415,022-27523516) may be contacted.

For other auction related difficulties, IDMD auction team can be contacted (email; Phone no: 022-22702431,022-22705125).

Only in the event of system failure, physical bids would be accepted. Such physical bids should be submitted to the Public Debt Office (email; Phone no: 022-22632527, 022- 22701299) in the prescribed form obtainable from RBI website (https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_ViewForms.aspx) before the auction timing ends.

The yield percent per annum expected by the bidder should be expressed up to two decimal points. An investor can submit more than one competitive bid at same/different rates of yield or prices in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system. However, the aggregate amount of bids submitted by a bidder should not exceed the notified amount for each State.

The Reserve Bank of India will determine the maximum yield /minimum price at which bids will be accepted. Securities will be issued for a minimum nominal amount of ₹10,000.00 and multiples of ₹10,000.00 thereafter.

The results of the auction will be announced on December 28, 2021 (Tuesday) and payment by successful bidders will be made during banking hours on December 29, 2021 (Wednesday) at Mumbai and at respective Regional Offices of RBI.

The State Government Stocks will bear interest at the rates determined by RBI at the auctions. For the new securities, interest will be paid half yearly on June 29 and December