Auction of State Government Securities (Revised)

12/27/2021 | 10:27am EST
PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय रिज़र्व बैंक

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

Website: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

Phone: 022- 22660502

December 27, 2021

Auction of State Government Securities (Revised)

The following State Governments have offered to sell securities by way of auction, for an aggregate amount of ₹25,234 Cr. (Face Value). The revision is due to inclusion of Andhra Pradesh.

Amount to

Additional

Sr.

Borrowing

Tenure

Type of

State/UT

be raised

No.

(Greenshoe)

(Yrs)

Auction

(₹ Cr)

Option (₹ Cr)

1

Andhra Pradesh

250

-

14

Yield

1000

-

19

Yield

1000

-

20

Yield

2

Assam

600

-

5

Yield

600

-

10

Yield

3

Goa

100

-

10

Yield

4

Himachal Pradesh

500

-

10

Yield

500

-

12

Yield

5

Jammu and Kashmir

800

-

15

Yield

6

Karnataka

2000

-

10

Yield

2000

-

13

Yield

7

Kerala

1000

-

14

Yield

8

Manipur

90

-

10

Yield

9

Puducherry

125

100

8.5

Yield

10

Punjab

1000

-

12

Yield

1500

-

15

Yield

11

Rajasthan

669

-

5

Yield

1500

-

10

Yield

12

Tamil Nadu

1000

-

10

Yield

13

Telangana

2000

-

12

Yield

14

Uttar Pradesh

2500

-

10

Yield

2

15

Uttarakhand

500

-

10

Yield

16

West Bengal

4000

-

15

Yield

TOTAL

25234

The auction will be conducted on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) system on December 28, 2021 (Tuesday). The Government Stock up to 10% of the notified amount of the sale of each stock will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions subject to a maximum limit of 1% of its notified amount for a single bid per stock as per the Scheme for Non-competitiveBidding Facility.

Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on

December 28, 2021 (Tuesday). The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 A.M. and 11.00 A.M. and the competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 A.M. and 11.30 A.M.

Individual investors can also place bids as per the non-competitive scheme through the Retail Direct portal (https://rbiretaildirect.org.in).

In case of technical difficulties, Core Banking Operations Team (email; Phone no: 022- 27595666, 022-27595415,022-27523516) may be contacted.

For other auction related difficulties, IDMD auction team can be contacted (email; Phone no: 022-22702431,022-22705125).

Only in the event of system failure, physical bids would be accepted. Such physical bids should be submitted to the Public Debt Office (email; Phone no: 022-22632527, 022- 22701299) in the prescribed form obtainable from RBI website (https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_ViewForms.aspx) before the auction timing ends.

The yield percent per annum expected by the bidder should be expressed up to two decimal points. An investor can submit more than one competitive bid at same/different rates of yield or prices in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system. However, the aggregate amount of bids submitted by a bidder should not exceed the notified amount for each State.

The Reserve Bank of India will determine the maximum yield /minimum price at which bids will be accepted. Securities will be issued for a minimum nominal amount of ₹10,000.00 and multiples of ₹10,000.00 thereafter.

The results of the auction will be announced on December 28, 2021 (Tuesday) and payment by successful bidders will be made during banking hours on December 29, 2021 (Wednesday) at Mumbai and at respective Regional Offices of RBI.

The State Government Stocks will bear interest at the rates determined by RBI at the auctions. For the new securities, interest will be paid half yearly on June 29 and December

3

29 of each year till maturity. The Stocks will be governed by the provisions of the Government Securities Act, 2006 and Government Securities Regulations, 2007.

The investment in State Government Stocks will be reckoned as an eligible investment in Government Securities by banks for the purpose of Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) under Section 24 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The stocks will qualify for the ready forward facility.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1427

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 15:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
