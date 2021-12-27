|
Auction of Treasury Bills on 29 December 2021
The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:
|
Name
|
Stock exchange code
|
Maturity
|
DGTB 01/03/22 22 / I
|
98-18429
|
1 March 2022
|
DGTB 01/06/22 22 / II
|
98-18502
|
1 June 2022
|
DGTB 01/09/22 22 / III
|
98-18692
|
1 September 2022
|
DGTB 01/12/22 22 / IV
|
98-18775
|
1 December 2022
The sale will settle on 3 January 2022 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.
The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.