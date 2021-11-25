Log in
Auction of Treasury Bills on 29 November 2021

11/25/2021 | 04:40am EST
Published: 2021-11-25 10:30:00 CET
Danmarks Nationalbank
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Auction of Treasury Bills on 29 November 2021

The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:

Name
 Stock exchange code
 Maturity
DGTB 01/03/22 22 / I 98-18429 1 March 2022
DGTB 01/06/22 22 / II 98-18502 1 June 2022
DGTB 01/09/22 22 / III 98-18692 1 September 2022
DGTB 01/12/22 22 / IV 98-18775 1 December 2022

The sale will settle on 1 December 2021 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.

The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.


This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS