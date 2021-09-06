Danmarks Nationalbank
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Auction of Treasury Bills on 8 September 2021
The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:
|
Name
|
Stock exchange code
|
Maturity
|
DGTB 01/12/21 21 / IV
|
98-18346
|
1 December 2021
|
DGTB 01/03/22 22 / I
|
98-18429
|
1 March 2022
|
DGTB 01/06/22 22 / II
|
98-18502
|
1 June 2022
|
DGTB 01/09/22 22 / III
|
98-18692
|
1 September 2022
The sale will settle on 10 September 2021 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.
The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.
Disclaimer
Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 08:31:01 UTC.