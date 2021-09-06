Log in
Auction of Treasury Bills on 8 September 2021

09/06/2021 | 09:32am BST
Danmarks Nationalbank
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Auction of Treasury Bills on 8 September 2021

The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:

Name
 Stock exchange code
 Maturity
DGTB 01/12/21 21 / IV 98-18346 1 December 2021
DGTB 01/03/22 22 / I 98-18429 1 March 2022
DGTB 01/06/22 22 / II 98-18502 1 June 2022
DGTB 01/09/22 22 / III 98-18692 1 September 2022

The sale will settle on 10 September 2021 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.

The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.


Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 08:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
