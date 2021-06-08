Log in
Auction result - Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

06/08/2021 | 03:59am EDT
Press release

Frankfurt am Main 7 June 2021 Page 1 of 1

Auction result

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

The result of the multi-ISIN auction of 7 June 2021 was as follows:

Bubills issue:

Due on:

Maturity:

ISIN:

Bids

Competitive bids

Non-competitive bids

Allotment

Lowest accepted price Weighted average price Average yield Allotment for

bids at the lowest accepted price non-competitive bids

Cover ratio

Reopening

Reopening

Sept. 2020 / 12 months

March 2021 / 12 months

29 September 2021

23 March 2022

residual 3 months (112 days)

residual 9 months (287 days)

DE0001030252

DE0001030351

6,413.00 mn

8,263.00 mn

4,912.00 mn

6,612.00 mn

1,501.00 mn

1,651.00 mn

2,773.00 mn

2,813.00 mn

100.19960 %

100.51680 %

100.20080 %

100.51690 %

-0.6441 %

-0.6450 %

45 %

50 %

100 %

100 %

2.3

2.9

Retention quote

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

Previous issue volume

Total issue volume

  • 227.00 mn
  • 3,000.00 mn
  • 12,500.00 mn
  • 15,500.00 mn
  • 187.00 mn
  • 3,000.00 mn
  • 7,000.00 mn
  • 10,000.00 mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 07:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
