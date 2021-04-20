Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Auction result – Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

04/20/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 19 April 2021 Page 1 of 1

Auction result

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

The result of the multi-ISIN auction of 19 April 2021 was as follows:

Bubills issue:

Due on:

Maturity:

ISIN:

Bids

Competitive bids

Non-competitive bids

Allotment

Lowest accepted price Weighted average price Average yield Allotment for

bids at the lowest accepted price non-competitive bids

Cover ratio

Reopening

Reopening

Sept. 2020 / 12 months

March 2021 / 12 months

29 Sept. 2021

23 March 2022

residual 5 months (161 days)

residual 11 months (336 days)

DE0001030252

DE0001030351

3,486.00 mn

5,527.00 mn

2,580.00 mn

4,480.00 mn

906.00 mn

1,047.00 mn

2,556.00 mn

2,367.00 mn

100.28160 %

100.59810 %

100.28381 %

100.60297 %

-0.6328 %

-0.6422 %

40 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

1.4

2.3

Retention quote

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

Previous issue volume

Total issue volume

  • 444.00 mn
  • 3,000.00 mn
  • 9,500.00 mn
  • 12,500.00 mn
  • 633.00 mn
  • 3,000.00 mn
  • 4,000.00 mn
  • 7,000.00 mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 04:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:06aLG ELECTRONICS  : The evolution of lg manufacturing in vietnam
PU
12:04aDeploying Digital Tools to Withstand Climate Change in Low-Income Countries
PU
12:04aFormer Health Care Staffing Company Executives Charged in Superseding Indictment with Wage Fixing and Obstruction
PU
12:03aChina's crude oil imports from Saudi up 8.8% y/y in March, UAE shipments jump
RE
12:02aAuction result – Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)
PU
12:02aEnbridge donates crane truck, welding equipment to Kishwaukee College
PU
12:02aINSURANCE AUSTRALIA  : New Minecraft world from NRMA Insurance teaches Aussie kids the importance of bushfire preparedness
PU
12:01aAxion BioSystems Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
BU
04/19Executive Council Minutes April 8th 2021
PU
04/19HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND  : Proxy – September 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
2FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : takes on Clubhouse, unveils upcoming audio products
3ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC : ENDO INTERNATIONAL : J&J, other drugmakers go to trial in California in $50 billion c..
4IBM quarterly sales growth highest in over two years on cloud strength
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : India hopeful U.S. will soon end curbs on vaccine raw materials export - gover..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ