Press release

Frankfurt am Main 28 June 2021 Page 1 of 1

Auction result

Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany

The result of the auction of 28 June 2021 for the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

June 2021 issue / maturity 12 months due on 22 June 2022

ISIN DE0001030385 was as follows:

Bids € 8,061.00 mn Competitive bids € 6,960.00 mn Non-competitive bids € 1,101.00 mn Allotment € 3,521.00 mn - Lowest accepted price 100.63030 % - Weighted average price 100.63291 % - Average yield -0.6342 % - Allotment - for bids at the lowest accepted price 45 % - for non-competitive bids 100 % Cover ratio 2.3

Retention quote € 479.00 mn (Own account of the Federal Government) 1) Issue volume € 4,000.00 mn 1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

