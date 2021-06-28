Log in
Auction result – Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”) of the Federal Republic of Germany

06/28/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Press release

Frankfurt am Main 28 June 2021 Page 1 of 1

Auction result

Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany

The result of the auction of 28 June 2021 for the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

June 2021 issue / maturity 12 months due on 22 June 2022

ISIN DE0001030385 was as follows:

Bids

8,061.00

mn

Competitive bids

6,960.00

mn

Non-competitive bids

1,101.00

mn

Allotment

3,521.00

mn

- Lowest accepted price

100.63030

%

- Weighted average price

100.63291

%

- Average yield

-0.6342

%

- Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price

45

%

- for non-competitive bids

100

%

Cover ratio

2.3

Retention quote

479.00

mn

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Issue volume

4,000.00

mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 21:47:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
