|
Auction results of OFZ № 26239RMFS placement on 1 September, 2021
|
Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation hereby announces the results of the auction of 1 September, 2021:
|
|
- bonds offered: OFZ № 26239RMFS (maturity date 23 July, 2031);
|
- notional amount offered: amount available for placement in the issue;
|
- notional bid amount: RUB 137.356 bn;
|
- notional amount placed: RUB 67.443 bn;
|
- net proceeds: RUB 67.921 bn;
|
- cut-off price: 99.1840%;
|
- yield at cut-off price: 7.13%;
|
- weighted average price: 99.2340%;
|
- yield at weighted average price: 7.13%.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|