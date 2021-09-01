Log in
Auction results of OFZ № 26239RMFS placement on 1 September, 2021

09/01/2021 | 07:32am EDT
Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation hereby announces the results of the auction of 1 September, 2021:

- bonds offered: OFZ № 26239RMFS (maturity date 23 July, 2031);

- notional amount offered: amount available for placement in the issue;

- notional bid amount: RUB 137.356 bn;

- notional amount placed: RUB 67.443 bn;

- net proceeds: RUB 67.921 bn;

- cut-off price: 99.1840%;

- yield at cut-off price: 7.13%;

- weighted average price: 99.2340%;

- yield at weighted average price: 7.13%.

