Auction results of OFZ № 26239RMFS placement on 22 December, 2021
Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation hereby announces the results of the auction of 22 December, 2021:
- bonds offered: OFZ № 26239RMFS (maturity date 23 July, 2031);
- notional amount offered: RUB 20.000 bn;
- notional bid amount: RUB 37.038 bn;
- notional amount placed: RUB 20.000 bn;
- net proceeds: RUB 18.881 bn;
- cut-off price: 90.7500%;
- yield at cut-off price: 8.49%;
- weighted average price: 90.8123%;
- yield at weighted average price: 8.48%.
