Auction results of OFZ № 26239RMFS placement on 30 June, 2021

06/30/2021 | 07:15am EDT
Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation hereby announces the results of the auction of 30 June, 2021:

- bonds offered: OFZ № 26239RMFS (maturity date 23 July, 2031);

- notional amount offered: RUB 30.000 bn;

- notional bid amount: RUB 27.930 bn;

- notional amount placed: RUB 8.489 bn;

- net proceeds: RUB 8.348 bn;

- cut-off price: 97.9600%;

- yield at cut-off price: 7.31%;

- weighted average price: 98.0718%;

- yield at weighted average price: 7.30%.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 11:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
