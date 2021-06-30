|
Auction results of OFZ № 26239RMFS placement on 30 June, 2021
Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation hereby announces the results of the auction of 30 June, 2021:
- bonds offered: OFZ № 26239RMFS (maturity date 23 July, 2031);
- notional amount offered: RUB 30.000 bn;
- notional bid amount: RUB 27.930 bn;
- notional amount placed: RUB 8.489 bn;
- net proceeds: RUB 8.348 bn;
- cut-off price: 97.9600%;
- yield at cut-off price: 7.31%;
- weighted average price: 98.0718%;
- yield at weighted average price: 7.30%.
