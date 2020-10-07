Audacious Inquiry : Expands Leadership Team and Board of Directors

BALTIMORE, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Audacious Inquiry (Ai), an industry leader in technology-enabled transitions of care, announced the addition of three new executives to its senior leadership team. Aledade Co-Founder Edwin Miller joins the company as Chief Product Officer; former Chief Technology Officer at FranConnect and VP of Engineering at SuccessFactors/SAP, Sunil Chandran, joins as Chief Technology Officer; and co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of DATUM and longtime executive Marie Klok Crump joins as Chief Marketing Officer.

The company also added TT Capital Partners (TTCP) partner Ryan Engle to its board, named Frist Cressey Ventures partner Navid Farzad as a board observer, and completed a growth equity financing led by new investor TTCP, with participation from Frist Cressey Ventures and existing investor ABS Capital Partners.

"For too long, the lack of healthcare data sharing infrastructure has stood in the way of great care delivery," said Ryan Engle with TTCP. "Recent health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters only underscore this problem. There is a clear need to address the fundamental lack of effective care transitions and sub-optimal patient outcomes that could be improved by more timely and actionable healthcare data, and Audacious Inquiry's differentiated capabilities, years of experience, and strong leadership team uniquely position them to create a more connected and effective healthcare system."

Audacious Inquiry closes the health information gap for providers, payers, and public health agencies, by ensuring effective transitions of care that enable patients to access the right attention at the right time. The new leadership team additions will help Ai expand the reach of its core offerings, the Encounter Notification Service® (ENS) and the Patient Unified Lookup System for Emergencies™, or PULSE, while also guiding the company as it innovates to help more payers, provider organizations, and health systems transition to a value-based care world.

"As our flagship products ENS and PULSE continue to expand rapidly, the growth of our team and board is a toolset unlike any other. We are laser-focused on improving effective transitions of care and driving efficiencies between payers and providers by filling the gaps," said Audacious Inquiry's CEO, Chris Brandt.

ENS facilitates smoother transitions of care by alerting provider and payer care teams whenever patients interact with the healthcare system, whether that be in an emergency department, inpatient setting, urgent care, or skilled nursing facility. ENS set the bar for how alerting platforms operate today and supports many high-value use cases ranging from COVID testing alerts to diagnosis-specific alerts. ENS fully supports the new CMS Conditions of Participation that require hospitals to share electronic Admission, Discharge, Transfer (ADT) alerts with a patient's care team.

PULSE helps providers access clinical data for people in the event of an emergency, when many people are seeking care beyond their typical provider networks. PULSE is currently in use in California aiding the state's wildfire response.

"We are in the midst of a healthcare technology revolution, and to see it through, we need to rethink the way health systems, payers, and other healthcare entities share information," said Former Senator Bill Frist, M.D., founding partner of Frist Cressey Ventures. "Audacious Inquiry has been working for over a decade to meet some of healthcare's most fundamental needs—access to real-time, high quality, salient information—and we're eager to contribute as the company works to reshape health IT."

Edwin Miller joins Audacious Inquiry as Chief Product Officer, and in this role, he will guide Ai's product strategy and delivery. Miller was most recently co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Aledade, where he drove overall product strategy and execution at the company, managing more than 840,000 at-risk lives and $7.5 billion in healthcare spending. Miller brings to Ai two decades in healthcare technology with companies like AthenaClinicals, PracticeFusion, and CareCloud, leading the development of more than 30 nationally-recognized products.

Sunil Chandran will serve as Ai's Chief Technology Officer. His distinguished career includes over 22 years of experience leading technical teams across the world. Most recently Chandran was the CTO at FranConnect, and previously, was the VP of Engineering at SAP, where he managed the R&D team for the SuccessFactors Learning Management System (LMS), a globally deployed solution used by over 18 million learners.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Marie Klok Crump will lead the company's growth efforts. Crump has more than seventeen years of experience in growing revenue efficiently and effectively through building sound marketing operations, strong brand identity, and unique market leadership. Most recently, she co-founded DATUM, a market leader in metadata management and data governance, earning her the honor of EY Entrepreneur of the Year in Technology (2016 Maryland), after five years of consecutive profitable hyper-growth.

"It's clear that health systems, payers, public health agencies, and other stakeholders need to be connected at scale to truly deliver the best care to patients," said Scott Afzal, Audacious Inquiry's President. "The additional growth capital and the ability to attract a world-class team to our board and company leadership is a tremendous vote of confidence in Audacious Inquiry and our approach to enabling seamless healthcare data sharing."

About Audacious Inquiry

Audacious Inquiry (Ai) is an industry-shaping health information technology and policy company that provides bold solutions for connected healthcare. Nationally recognized for its work to facilitate the country's transition to value-based healthcare through better communication, Ai is a trusted partner to CMS, ONC, state Hospital Associations and Medicaid agencies across the country. The company delivers a cloud-based software as a service platform that is the catalyst for secure and smart health information exchange among physicians, hospitals, health plans, ACOs, MCOs, and public health agencies serving over 60 million patients. Ai is raising the bar for how health data is shared, managed, and protected.

About TTCP

TT Capital Partners (TTCP) is a healthcare investor, collaborating with healthcare technology and services companies that have the potential to become market leaders. Leveraging the insights garnered from a unique knowledge-based platform, TTCP has invested in some of the most innovative, high-growth healthcare businesses. TTCP is part of the TripleTree healthcare merchant bank. For more information, visit www.TTCapitalPartners.com.

About Frist Cressey Ventures

Frist Cressey Ventures (FCV) invests in early and growth stage companies dedicated to improving healthcare. FCV partners with like-minded entrepreneurs who share our mission to improve quality of care, patient outcomes and efficiency in the delivery of care. For more information, please visit www.fcventures.com.

About ABS Capital Partners

For 30 years, ABS Capital has been investing in later-stage growth companies, helping CEOs capitalize on new opportunities and navigate unforeseen obstacles – while never losing sight of the ultimate goal of achieving lasting excellence. Our partners have decades of experience as C-level executives, investment bankers, and investors in the industries in which we invest: business and tech-enabled services and healthcare. This combination of experience and expertise means we have a laser-focus on the specific needs growth companies face as they look to get to the next level. By helping to transform over 130 companies through their most crucial stage of development, ABS continues to help unleash the potential for lasting growth. ABS Capital Partners. Here, we grow. For more information, visit www.abscapital.com.

For more information, contact:

media@ainq.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audacious-inquiry-expands-leadership-team-and-board-of-directors-301147399.html

SOURCE Audacious Inquiry