Audacious Inquiry : Releases Guide to New CMS Conditions of Participation

BALTIMORE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Audacious Inquiry (Ai) published a new resource for hospitals and providers that details upcoming notification requirements from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Incorporating Ai's extensive experience as a trusted partner to health plans, health systems, Health Information Exchange Organizations, public health agencies, and federal, state, and local government agencies across the country, the e-book covers what hospitals need to know to meet CMS' Conditions of Participation (CoP). By April 30, 2021, Medicare- and Medicaid- certified hospitals, including psychiatric and critical access hospitals, must generate and send notifications to community providers when one of their patients is admitted, transferred, or discharged.

The resource explains that the most efficient way for hospitals to meet the upcoming CoP requirements is through an intermediary that can link multiple hospitals and providers together and bridge the gap between providers and patients. Ai has long recognized that moments of transition are the most important moments in healthcare. Ai's Encounter Notification Service® (ENS®) is a proven, cost-effective communication solution that bridges the gap between care teams.

"CMS' upcoming e-notification requirements further facilitate improved care coordination and outcomes across the healthcare system—a mission we have been supporting for over a decade," said Scott Afzal, President of Audacious Inquiry. "Audacious Inquiry's Encounter Notification Service is used by thousands of health plans and physicians to coordinate care for more than 60 million lives across hundreds of health systems, and I encourage all hospitals to explore how an intermediary like ENS can help them meet the new Conditions of Participation."

Audacious Inquiry's ENS offers several benefits for care teams, including improved care coordination, a reduction in avoidable utilization, improved patient satisfaction, optimized financial performance, and improved Meaningful Use requirements. ENS is used by health information organizations and hospital associations across the country to unite hospitals, primary care providers, payers, and others accountable for patient care coordination. ENS supports more than 30 million high-value alerts each month and provides hospitals with broad connectivity with community primary care providers and post-acute care providers to support the routing of notifications.

