Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Auddia to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

03/19/2021 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOULDER, Colo., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that Jeff Thramann, founder and Executive Chairman, has been invited to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. The conference will take place on March 23-25, 2021, and includes a company presentation and Q&A at 4 p.m. ET on March 25.

To register to attend the live presentation click the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LidkDVgaRWuTfshhRRQlxw

To request a complimentary investor registration and 1-to-1 meeting with Auddia, please visit the conference website at www.investorsummitgroup.com.

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. 

About Auddia Inc.
Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts -- the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Investor Relations:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
(646) 823-8656
www.pcgadvisory.com

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:53aZHONGGUANCUN SCIENCE TECH LEASING  : (1) resignation of non-executive director; (2) proposed appointment of non-executive director; (3) resignation of shareholder representative supervisor and (4) proposed appointment of shareholder representative supervisor
PU
07:53aInvitation to bid - Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”) of the Federal Republic of Germany
PU
07:53aDS SMITH  : How our Brand Purpose is driving us forward in an ever-changing world
PU
07:51aUS airlines might start to see the light at the end of the tunnel
PU
07:51aDEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)  : Dealings outside closed period
PU
07:50aRockley Photonics to Combine With SPAC SC Health
DJ
07:49aNORDIC MINING  : First tranche of Sibanye-Stillwater equity investment in Keliber closed
AQ
07:49aNEW GOLD  : Announces 14.9% Investment in Harte Gold
BU
07:47aZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES  : How Smart Communications and Task Management Can Improve Bank Branch Efficiency
PU
07:47aOutgoing COM bureau chair praises ECA for turning ideas into action to advance Africa's cause
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand -..
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4U.S. bond yields dip from 14-month highs, oil stabilises
5NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : UK Sells Part of Stake in NatWest Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ