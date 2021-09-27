Log in
Audiences Can Watch the Mysterious Scenery of Xinjiang in Film Splendid Land After Venice FF

09/27/2021 | 11:35pm EDT
On September 6, the film Splendid Land was shown globally on the online platform of the Venice International Film Festival, attracted a large number of audiences, media reporters and film curators. The enthusiastic and beautiful scene of Xinjiang was unfolding in the homes of all the on-demand film viewers from all over the world. People call the film "an amazing welfare brought by the first online event of the Venice Film Festival."

The China-Greece co-production documentary Splendid Land, directed by Eleni Vlassi & Jin Huaqing, have won the Best International Short Documentary Award and the Audience Award, in the International Documentary Festival of Ierapetra & Awards, which took place in Crete from 7 till 21 August 2021. This film presents the wonderful land of Xinjiang, China and its ancient customs through an musician pursuing the Mukam music and the spectacular landscape.

During the Venice Film Festival, several European film festival curators immediately offered inviatation to Splendid Land after watching it. The film will participate in international film festivals such as the 12th Amorgos Tourism Film Festival, Euro Vision Film Festival in Palermo. Online and onsite screenings are touring in many countries, and European audiences can watch the beautiful Xinjiang behind the mysterious veil on the big screen or even at home.

Famous French director Benoit Lelievre said:“ It's a relaxing and lovely film indeed. Director knows how to capture beautiful images, and the scenery and landscapes of the Xinjiang are breathtaking. I didn't expected Kashgar to be that typical and unique either! It broke my previous cognition. Now, I really want to go there to visit!”

And the co-director of Splendid Land, Eleni Vlassi commented:“ This film shows a place that is internationally well-known, but the real Xinjiang, in fact, foreigners don’t know much about it. I believe that after viewing this film, you will have a better understanding of this mysterious and vast land, through the crossroads of history with contemporary life. I have been to China before and I was deeply attracted and so decided to shoot documentaries in China. This film is the achievement of my first cooperation with Chinese director Jin Huaqing but surely not the last. ”


