Audubon Companies Appoints Bill White as Director of Advanced Facilities

06/23/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
HOUSTON, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audubon Companies, a global provider of engineering, consulting, construction, fabrication, and technical services supporting the energy, power, and industrial markets, announced today the appointment of Bill White to the position of Director of Advanced Facilities. This announcement comes as Audubon Companies continues to ramp up its advanced facility offerings while focusing on long-term sustainability and carbon reduction.

With nearly 30 years of global technology industry experience, Mr. White is an expert in advanced facilities, mission-critical infrastructure, and technology solutions. Prior to joining Audubon Companies, Mr. White served as Mission Critical and Technology Director for Jacobs Engineering and Construction, LLC. His previous roles include leading projects for the Department of Homeland Security, Anadarko Petroleum, and CenterPoint Energy.

In his new role, Mr. White is responsible for the growth and development of emerging technology-related portfolios of advanced facilities, including data centers, technical operations centers, network operation centers, and other complex-built environments.

“I am thrilled to join the Audubon team at such an exciting time. Audubon Companies is an industry leader because of its extraordinary team of professionals who are passionate about developing innovative solutions that support the significant demand for data center infrastructure. I look forward to being a part of its continued success,” said Mr. White.

Ryan Hanemann, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Audubon Companies, adds, “Mr. White’s appointment is an exciting step as we continue to grow our capabilities and further establish Audubon as a leader in critical infrastructure and technology. His extensive experience in these areas, as well as across markets and industries, provides a well-rounded perspective that will benefit our mission-critical clients.”

As the global data center market continues to grow, Mr. White will further expand Audubon Companies’ comprehensive services for mission-critical projects. Part of a complete lifecycle of solutions that can be customized to each client’s unique requirements, our portfolio of services includes strategic planning; consulting; engineering and design; project delivery; automation; OT Cybersecurity; modular fabrication; mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP); construction; facility commissioning; and operations and maintenance.

Mr. White graduated from Texas A&M University in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Science Engineering and Maritime Administration. He is a member of the Association for Computer Operations Management (AFCOM), Infoguard Cyber Security, and Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI).

On Twitter: @audubonco

About Audubon Companies

Audubon Companies is a leading provider of engineering, consulting, construction, fabrication, and technical services supporting the energy, power, infrastructure and industrial markets. Together with our family of companies – Audubon Engineering, Audubon Field Solutions, Audubon Industrial Solutions, Audubon Inspection Solutions, Audubon Carbon, Audubon Construction, Opero Energy, and Affinity – we deliver repeatable project success – safely, on-schedule, and within budget.

For more information, please visit auduboncompanies.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80a66ff6-8f16-456e-bbef-98e7fe67f897


Contact:

Audubon Companies
Ivonne Hallard
Sr. Director of Marketing & Communications
713.452.3127
communications@auduboncompanies.com

Primary Logo

Bill White | Director of Advanced Facilities

Audubon Companies announced today the appointment of Bill White to the position of Director of Advanced Facilities.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS