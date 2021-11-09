Log in
Audubon Companies Invests in Cybersecurity Start-Up Armexa

11/09/2021 | 10:31am EST
Company’s comprehensive solutions protect critical industrial OT, ICS, and IoT assets

Audubon Companies, a leading engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction provider, announced today its strategic investment in a new start-up affiliate, Armexa, a next-generation industrial cybersecurity company. Founded by industrial cybersecurity experts Jacob Marzloff and Eric Forner, Armexa delivers end-to-end cybersecurity solutions that protect critical operational technology (OT) and industrial control system (ICS) environments against cyber risks to maintain resiliency of revenue-generating operations.

The age of digital transformation has dramatically increased the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), remote access, and remote work within critical OT environments. The increased interoperability of digital elements has widened the threshold for cyberattacks and data breaches, which pose serious threats to clients’ infrastructure, privacy, and operations. Modern hackers can infiltrate connected devices; private and public networks; and vulnerable systems, devices, and programs.

Cutting-edge cybersecurity services from Armexa help organizations fortify their digital resiliency to safeguard their assets against ever-evolving cyber threats and to gain and maintain a competitive advantage in their markets. Armexa’s adaptive, scalable solutions leverage in-depth industrial, OT/ICS, and automation expertise at every stage of design, implementation, and maintenance—from the plant floor to the cloud.

Available as stand-alone offerings or delivered together in a customized solution suite, Armexa’s services include

  • Security Engineering: Security consulting and implementation, network segmentation, architecture design and review, asset discovery, anomaly detection implementation, remote access, identity and access management, and OT/ICS cloud integration.
  • Assessment, Threat Analysis & Planning: Architecture assessment, vulnerability assessment, gap and readiness assessment, tabletop exercises, contingency and response planning, and compliance analysis.

“Armexa’s innovative approach provides a proactive solution that mitigates threats, manages risk, and accelerates business progress. I’m excited to collaborate together to ensure our clients’ targeted environments achieve the most stringent security available today,” said Ryan Hanemann, partner and president at Audubon Companies.

Eric Forner, Armexa co-founder and director of technology, commented that the relationship between Armexa and Audubon Companies will prove mutually beneficial: “Audubon’s reputation and top-tier client base will enable us to make a greater impact on protecting our clients’ business continuity while prioritizing security, compliance, and productivity.”

Armexa Co-Founder and Director of Operations Jacob Marzloff added, “This investment from Audubon Companies greatly supports our mission—helping industrial organizations improve their cyber maturity, reduce cyber risk, and build resilient operations.”

On Twitter: @audubonco

About Audubon Companies

Audubon Companies is a leading provider of engineering, consulting, construction, fabrication, and technical services supporting the energy, power, infrastructure, and industrial markets. Together with our family of companies (Audubon Engineering, Audubon Field Solutions, Audubon Industrial Solutions, Audubon Inspection Solutions, Audubon Carbon, Audubon Construction, Opero Energy, Affinity, and Armexa), we deliver repeatable project success—safely, on schedule, and within budget. For more information, visit auduboncompanies.com.

About Armexa

Armexa, an industrial cybersecurity company, provides end-to-end digital security solutions that protect critical OT/ICS infrastructure against advanced threats. We arm industrial clients with timely, proactive solutions that overcome today's business, security, and technology challenges.

For more information, contact info@armexa.com or visit armexa.com.


HOT NEWS