Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

August Unemployment Rate Expected to Stay Steady -- Data Week Ahead

08/26/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Note: The ADP jobs report will resume on August 31 with new methodology. The most recent available figure is from May 2022 using the previous methodology. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Aug      -12.3   (3)   -22.6 
Tuesday   0900  S&P Case-Shiller 20-City    Jun      +19.7%  (3)   +20.5% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Job Openings                Jul       N/A           10.7M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Aug       97.0   (10)   95.7 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Aug      +310K   (3)   +128K 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Aug       52.8   (4)    52.1 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 27    N/A           243K 
          0830  Productivity (Revised)      2Q       -5.0%   (5)   -4.6%* 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Revised)  2Q       +10.8%  (5)   +10.8%* 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI     Aug       N/A           51.3** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Aug       52.0   (10)   52.8 
          1000  Construction Spending       Jul      +0.0%   (5)   -1.1% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Aug      +325K   (10)  +528K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Aug       3.5%   (10)   3.5% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***    Aug      +0.4%   (9)   +0.47% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***    Aug      +5.3%   (3)   +5.22% 
          1000  Factory Orders              Jul      +0.3%   (6)   +2.0% 
 
*2Q Prelim Reading 
**Aug Flash Reading 
***All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1415ET

Latest news "Commodities"
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 4.41% This Week to Settle at $100.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:13pBarrick Gold Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pWheat Higher After Fed Warns on Further Rate Hikes -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 5.51% This Week to Settle at $2.8513 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 8.30% This Week to Settle at $4.0076 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.90% This Week to Settle at $93.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:16pAugust Unemployment Rate Expected to Stay Steady -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:03pComex Copper Ends the Week 0.76% Higher at $3.7115 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pComex Silver Ends the Week 1.67% Lower at $18.740 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pComex Gold Ends the Week 0.66% Lower at $1736.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's 'raise and hold' inflation gamble in spotlight as Jackson Hole aw..
2Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, Salesforce, Union Pacific, Snowflak..
3Watchdog bares teeth on Veolia- Suez megadeal
4Analysis-Musk tests limits of governance by having children with aide
5U.S. consumer spending misses expectation in July; inflation slows

HOT NEWS