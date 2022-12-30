Aung San Suu Kyi jailed 7 more years for corruption

That's according to a source familiar with her trial, but who wished to remain anonymous.

The source said the corruption charges were linked to her lease and use of a helicopter while she was Myanmar's de facto leader.

A military spokesperson could not be reached for a comment.

It wraps up the last remaining cases against the Nobel laureate, held in secretive trials since the military ousted her government in February 2021.

Suu Kyi has had at least 26 years of prison time handed to her since last December - without counting her new sentence.

Her offences range from breaking COVID-19 rules while campaigning, to incitement, illegally owning radio equipment, to trying to influence the country's election commission.

The junta has insisted that the charges are legitimate and that Suu Kyi, who has been detained in the capital Naypyitaw, has been given due process.

Western countries have dismissed the trials as a sham, as the military government in Myanmar faces widespread opposition to its rule.