(Reuters) - Aurubis on Friday raised its operating core profit guidance for 2023, as it reported better-than-expected preliminary earnings in the first half of the year.

The company now anticipates operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of between 450 million and 550 million euros ($493.92-603.68 million) for the current year, compared to an earlier forecast of 400 to 500 million euros.

Operating earnings before tax came in at 291 million euros for the first half of the year compared with analyst estimates of 260 million euros in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9111 euros)

