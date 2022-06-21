Aussie inches up as RBA reaffirms more hikes ahead, yen struggles

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar edged
up a fraction after remarks from the central bank governor
pointing to more rate hikes down under, but fears of slowing
global growth capped gains, while the Japanese yen retested a
24-year low.
More broadly, investors in currency markets remain heavily
focused on central bank action globally and the prospect of
aggressive interest rate rises.
The Aussie was 0.26% higher at $0.6954, extending
the previous day's small gains, after Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA) Governor Philip Lowe signalled a lot more policy
tightening ahead.
RBA minutes from its June meeting, at which the central bank
raised rates by a larger than expected 50 basis points,
highlighted the central bank's concerns about inflation.
However, analysts said the longer term trajectory of the
currency would be driven more by the global growth outlook,
which did not look positive for the Aussie.
"I think the bigger driver for the Aussie will be global
factors rather than local influences, and we are now forecasting
the U.S. dollar to increase this year based on our expectation
for a sharp slowdown. We think the Aussie will push to 65 U.S.
cents by the end of this year," said Carol Kong, an FX
strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Elsewhere the Japanese yen remained under pressure at
135.1 yen per dollar, not far off a 24-year low of 135.58 yen
hit early last week, after the Bank of Japan on Friday dashed
any mild expectations of a change in policy and renewed its
commitment to ultra-easy monetary settings.
The euro was little changed at $1.0516, as Monday's
remarks from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde
about the need to nip the risk of financial fragmentation
between euro countries in the bud, eclipsed the negative drag of
French President Emmanuel Macron losing his parliamentary
majority.
Broadly higher risk sentiment across markets, with U.S.
equity futures up over 1%, also supported the Aussie and the
euro.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major peers, was a touch lower at 104.38.
The major event for the dollar this week is Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual two-day report to Congress,
which kicks off on Wednesday.
Two other Fed policymakers are due to make public remarks
later on Tuesday, as well as two speakers from the Bank of
England, with traders watching their remarks closely for clues
about the interest rate trajectory.
Sterling was at $1.227, climbing from last week's
over two-year low of $1.1934.
Bitcoin was at $20,500 having failed to break
strongly above or below the psychologically significant $20,000
level in recent days.
(Reporting by Alun John
Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)