Aussie jumps as inflation data sparks rate hike talk, yen becalmed before BOJ

HONG KONG/TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Aussie dollar jumped
on Wednesday as surprisingly strong inflation data raised the
possibility of sooner-than-planned rate hikes, while the yen was
calm as Japan's central bank is seen retaining its easy monetary
policy stance later this week.
Traders are also looking to policy announcements this week
from the European and Canadian central banks for clues on the
outlook for rates amid the backdrop of supply-side driven global
inflation pressures.
The Australian dollar was last up 0.35% at $0.7525
heading back towards a four-month top of $0.7546 hit last week,
after data showed Australian core inflation rose at its fastest
annual pace since 2015 in the September quarter, and quicker
than the Reserve Bank of Australia's projections.
The data backed markets' view that the RBA is behind the
curve on inflation and may have to tighten monetary policy
earlier than it has been publicly planning for.
"The stronger trimmed mean print will put some pressure on
the RBA to rethink its forward guidance for the cash rate,"
wrote ANZ analysts in a note.
Towards the other end of the spectrum, analysts expect the
Bank of Japan (BOJ) will signal a strong commitment to
maintaining its easy monetary settings at Thursday's meeting.
The BOJ is widely expected to downgrade its economic
assessment, with markets betting on no rate hike in the
foreseeable future.
The dollar slipped slightly to 114.03 but that
followed a gain of 0.37% in the previous session, keeping it
near its four-year high of 114.695 touched a week ago.
The European Central Bank, which holds its own policy
meeting on Thursday, is also expected to be slow in tightening
its policy, keeping the euro in check.
The euro stood at $1.1601, having eased 0.4% so far
this week.
Not all central banks are as far off from tightening policy
however. Significantly, the U.S. Federal Reserve looms large for
markets as they prepare for policymakers to announce next month
it will start tapering its massive asset purchase programme.
The Fed speculation pushed the dollar index, which
measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, to a
12-month high 94.563 earlier this month, but it has since pared
some of those gains. The index was last at 93.911.
"We think the dollar is going to turn lower from here
especially when the Fed does start tapering as people start to
'sell the fact'" said Daniel Lam senior cross-asset strategist,
at Standard Chartered Wealth Management.
"That's already happening as people kind of front run it,"
he said.
The Bank of Canada also has a policy announcement due later
on Wednesday, with investors expecting it will raise its
inflation forecast and largely end stimulus from its
pandemic-era bond buying program, making it the first central
bank from a G7 country to do so.
The Canadian dollar was steady, having eased a little in
recent days as traders worry the BoC will temper investor
expectations.
Markets are expecting a C$1 billion reduction in its bond
purchase, while fully pricing in a rate hike by April next year.
"While the market is likely correct in expecting another
C$1bn cut in the pace of asset purchases, the more sensitive
question is on the policy rate, and here we think it might be
next to impossible for the Bank of Canada to validate market
pricing on lift-off timing," Michael Hsueh, research analyst at
Deutsche Bank in New York, said in report.
In crypto, bitcoin was steady at $60,784 while
ether gained 2.4% to $4,222.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Alun John
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)