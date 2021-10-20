Aussie, kiwi rally to recent peaks as traders bet on rate hikes

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars hit multi-month highs on Wednesday and bond yields
scaled peaks in both countries as investors wagered surging
inflation will hasten rate hikes.
The Australian dollar rose as much as 0.2% to touch
a three-month high of $0.7489, before settling around a
resistance level at $0.7480.
The New Zealand dollar rose 0.3% to a four-month
top of $0.7176. Both currencies have bounced hard from one-month
lows a few weeks ago and are each up more than 3.5% on the
dollar and more than 6.5% on the yen in October so far.
"They were pretty beaten down up until about a week or two
ago," said Jason Wong, a strategist at BNZ in Wellington.
"There's a bit of a risk-on mood and, in New Zealand's case
the CPI out earlier in the week has just reinforced RBNZ rate
hikes and that has driven Aussie rates higher as well as people
are looking (for something similar) in Australia."
Monday data showed New Zealand consumer prices rising at
decade-high speed and the kiwi has gained 1.4% this week and
blasted through its 200-day moving average as rates markets have
priced in extra hikes.
New Zealand's 10-year sovereign yield now stands
well above pre-pandemic levels and on Wednesday rose 5.5 basis
points (bps) to 2.408%, its highest since January 2019.
In Australia, rates markets are beginning to aggressively
challenge the Reserve Bank of Australia's intention to hold the
cash rate steady until 2024. Swaps have priced in 100 bps of
hikes before the end of 2023 and yields are rising.
Three-year Australian government bond futures
steadied at 99.055 after the RBA on Tuesday raised the cost of
shorting April 2023 and April 2024 bonds, seen as a signal it
intends to keep downward pressure on short-term yields.
Ten-year Australian government bond futures fell as
far as 15 ticks to a seven-month low as the yield
hit a seven-month high of 1.864%.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kim Coghill)