Austin's Newest Highrise Announced "The Modern Austin Residences," a 55-Story Condo Tower

Austin-based firm Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors, who has helped shape the downtown Austin skyline for over 20 years, has announced their newest endeavor - The Modern Austin Residences. The Modern will make its mark on the Austin skyline standing at 55 stories with 345 market-rate residences. The condominium tower address, at 610 Davis, is located in the Rainey Neighborhood.

Urbanspace, known as the market leader in condo tower sales and marketing in Austin, is ready for the opportunity to be in the driver's seat for this tower. After working with thousands of condo buyers over the past two decades and consulting on numerous towers, CEO & Founder Kevin Burns has put together what he referred to as an “Austin Dream Team” of condo design, construction, and sales experts.

Brad Nelsen of Nelsen Partners who will be serving as the design architect commented, “The design of the Modern has led us through a unique and extremely detailed process of collaboration. Rarely do we have a client/developer that shares the same level of passion and thoughtfulness on every detail as does our team. The result is a collaboration of architecture and interior design that has produced the pinnacle of residential building design in Austin.”

Scott Tomhave, Vice President, Austin Area Manager at Flintco, the general contractor of the building noted, “We are excited to be working alongside Urbanspace during preconstruction for The Modern – our third high rise condominium project together in downtown Austin. They’ve assembled an amazing team of best-in-class design professionals who are creating an environment that will resonate with urban lifestyle buyers.”

Brandon Townsend, Associate Principal with Page/ , the firm serving as the architect of record, added, “We are excited to join Nelsen Partners, Flintco and the rest of the talented consultant team to deliver The Modern as part of the changing Austin skyline. Careful consideration has been given to every aspect of the project. From locating the pool deck for ample sunlight and fantastic views; to the thoughtful finishes within the unit, The Modern will redefine classic design with timeless elegance.”

Notable towers Urbanspace has represented in Austin include Seaholm Residences, during which the entire building was reserved within 3 days The Independent was 97% reserved in the first month of sales and was 99% under contract when the first homes closed. Urbanspace is currently selling 44 East Ave, which is over 90% under contract, with move-ins beginning next summer.

Sales for The Modern will commence Q1 2022, with groundbreaking scheduled for late March of next year. Interested parties can register their interest ahead of time to take advantage of pre-construction pricing at MODERNAUSTINRESIDENCES.COM. Urbanspace will also serve as the exclusive sales and marketing brokerage for the vertical community.

Urbanspace started its sales and marketing experience over 15 years ago with Milago, also located in the Rainey District. The Urbanspace team is excited about how the neighborhood has transformed and is proud to have played a role in it. Burns noted, "Bringing a concentration of residents to the neighborhood that had a vested interest is part of the reason that Rainey Street began to change. The Rainey District now has the best of both worlds, the connectivity to nature, the vibrant nightlife and culinary scene and the walkability to the business district. Rainey is now going through the next phase of evolution with developments such as The Modern Austin Residences and 44 East Ave, which materially enhance the neighborhood's fabric while helping city-wide issues by bringing additional housing to the urban core.”

Urbanspace, a long-time supporter of local charitable organizations such as Waterloo Greenway, The Trail Foundation, and the Parks Foundation, is contributing $350,000 to the Trail Foundation, helping fund the programming at Waller Beach Park for the next decade, and worked with Austin’s Great Streets Program to enhance the pedestrian experience around their site as part of their development FAR allowance. In addition, there will be 20 onsite affordable housing units within the community plus over one million contributed to the affordable housing foundation.

While designing The Modern Austin Residences, Burns was mindful to retain elements of the site that patrons have enjoyed. Container Bar Owner Bridget Dunlap, behind Clive Bar and Lustre Pearl, both adjacent to The Modern Austin Residences, will take the basement hospitality space for her next concept. "Container Bar had a good run, but I'm excited for what's next. This next concept will fill a niche that Austin is missing in the music/hospitality scene, and I'm glad to have the opportunity to stay in our spot." Urbanspace's Hospitality arm of the company will also open a concept on the ground floor similar to their first hospitality venture, Codependent Cocktails + Coffee, located on the ground floor of The Independent.

For additional information please register your interest at MODERNAUSTINRESIDENCES.COM.

About Urbanspace

Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors was created out of Kevin Burns' passion for living the Austin urban lifestyle. Born out of an entrepreneurial vision to develop an on-the-ground real estate firm that could uniquely provide turn-key solutions to the needs of downtown and urban core residents, Urbanspace has led the way for downtown development as the original urban core real estate service provider since 2000. Urbanspace has evolved into a turn-key living solution, providing residential & commercial real estate brokerage, condo project marketing, development, interior design services, a furniture showroom with over 100 lines, white-glove moving services, and hospitality concepts. Leveraging the wide breadth of local knowledge, years of experience, international design acumen, and a shared desire for living the urban lifestyle, Urbanspace has driven Austin's urban core's real estate and design growth for over two decades. For more information on Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors, visit urbanspacelifestyle.com.

About Page

With roots extending back to 1898, Page provides architecture, interiors, planning, consulting and engineering services throughout the United States and around the world. The firm’s diverse, international portfolio encompasses the healthcare, academic, government and science and technology sectors, as well as civic, corporate and urban housing projects. Page has more than 650 employees across offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Dubai, Houston, Mexico City, Phoenix, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Learn more about the firm at pagethink.com.

About Flintco

Flintco was founded in 1908 and maintains seven full-service offices in Austin, Denver, Houston, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Springdale, AR, and Tulsa. We offer preconstruction, construction management, design-build, project and program management with the capability to self-perform inclusive of concrete, miscellaneous steel and excavations for foundations. Flintco applies Lean principles and practices to improve historically low labor productivity rates in construction. The adoption of an enterprise initiative called Flintco 4 LIFE – Live Incident Free Everyday – informs our approach to safety and our culture. For more information about Flintco, please visit www.flintco.com.

About Nelson Partners

For over 30 years the leaders of Nelsen Partners have worked together on projects throughout the US and around the world, providing architecture, interiors, planning, and urban design services for projects ranging from mixed-use developments and master-planned urban centers, to retail developments, office buildings, residential towers, hotels, performing arts venues, and restaurants.

With over 50 MILLION square feet of designed and built work completed throughout the world, Nelsen Partners’ breadth of experience and passion for design allows us to continue to create enduring architecture and legacy developments for our clients.

