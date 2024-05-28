SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales crept higher in April as consumers stayed cautious in the face of high borrowing costs and rising rents, another sign household spending will add little to economic growth this quarter.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Tuesday showed retail sales rose 0.1% in April from March, when they fell 0.4%. Analysts had looked for a rise of 0.2%.

Sales of A$35.7 billion ($23.8 billion) were up a sluggish 1.3% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Hogue)