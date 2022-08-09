Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia, China not yet ready to tackle trade disputes - Chinese envoy

08/09/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia and China have not yet reached the point of talking about how to resolve their trade disputes, the Chinese ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said on Wednesday.

"Currently, there have been top level communications ... even face-to-face contacts but we have not yet come to the stage to discuss about how to solve those specific issues," he told reporters in Canberra, the capital.

Australia's diplomatic ties with its largest trading partner are at a low ebb after the two clashed over issues such as trade, the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and Australia's accusations of Chinese political interference.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/09India's DLF Cyber City to issue 2-year bonds  traders
RE
08/09At least four n.asian refiners to receive full saudi crude alloc…
RE
08/09Oil slips as U.S. crude stockpiles rise
RE
08/09Japan's PM to reshuffle cabinet in 'damage control' amid Unification Church furore
RE
08/09Australia, China not yet ready to tackle trade disputes - Chinese envoy
RE
08/09INDONESIA C.BANK GOV : authorities should shore up food supplies to lower prices
RE
08/09Chinese and Taiwan navy ships stay close to Strait median line - source
RE
08/09Corn prices ease from 1-week top, wheat up for 3rd session
RE
08/09Trump-backed Michels wins Republican nomination for Wisconsin governor, AP projects
RE
08/09As of wed morning, several chinese navy ships continued to condu…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NZ's a2 Milk says FDA deferred request to supply baby formula, shares s..
2Oil prices dip after industry data shows U.S. crude stockpiles rising
3West fraser amends its british columbia operating plan
4India's retail inflation likely eased in July, still far from RBI's tar..
5MUSK SAYS "IN (HOPEFULLY UNLIKELY) EVENT THAT TWITTER FORCES THI…

HOT NEWS