Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Australia Japan clean hydrogen trade partnership

01/06/2022 | 03:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Morrison Government is growing Australia's clean hydrogen export industry through a new initiative aimed at attracting overseas investment into hydrogen supply chains originating in Australia.

The $150 million Australian Clean Hydrogen Trade Program (ACHTP) will support Australian-based hydrogen supply chain projects that secure overseas public or private sector investment.

The first round of the Program will focus on the export of clean hydrogen to Japan under the Japan-Australia Partnership on Decarbonisation through Technology.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the $150 million program would help to deliver on Australia's commitment to reducing emissions by working with other countries to get the cost of clean energy technologies down.

"It is critical that we work closely with our international partners such as Japan to deliver on Australia's low emissions objectives," the Prime Minister said.

"Clean hydrogen is central to both Australia's and Japan's plans to achieve net zero emissions while growing our economies and jobs."

The ACHTP will support projects to develop export supply chains and commercialise production of clean hydrogen and derivative clean hydrogen-based compounds, such as clean ammonia.

Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said Australia is taking action to create new economic and employment opportunities on the pathway to net-zero emissions.

"Establishing clean hydrogen supply chains will facilitate investment into Australia and will create jobs for Australians, many in our regional areas," Minister Taylor said.

"Australia is a world leader in clean energy and our high quality resources have long been in strong demand from our international partners. The Morrison Government is positioning Australia to become the international clean hydrogen supplier of choice and we are investing to make this reality."

"Our Government is providing an innovative and economically viable solution to producing clean hydrogen not only for Australia, but also for our international partners."

Clean hydrogen is one of the priority technologies in the Government's Long Term Emissions Reduction Plan and Technology Investment Roadmap.

The Program will be funded over five years from the $565.8 million committed for low emissions technology international partnerships in the 2021-22 Budget.

Clean hydrogen could directly support 16,000 jobs by 2050, plus an additional 13,000 jobs from the construction of related renewable energy infrastructure.

Australian hydrogen production for export and domestic use could also generate more than $50 billion in additional GDP by 2050.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister of Australia published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 08:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
03:38aSHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : 20220105 Shurgard signs another purchase agreement in the Paris region (north-west)
PU
03:38aCTBC FINANCIAL : Holding announces the status of funds obtained from capital reduction of NTD 3 billion by its subsidiary company, Asset Management
PU
03:38aIBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary,IBFC for the investigation by Taipei District Prosecutors office.
PU
03:38aHANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Wins String of Awards for its Environmental, Social and Governance Achievements Read more
PU
03:38aSHIRA REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENTS P L C : Trading (SHRA) 2022 01 06
PU
03:38aROCTOOL S A : 20201109 PR_Roctool & Decathlon
PU
03:38aHKBN : Microsoft Hong Kong and HKBN Enterprise Solutions join forces to introduce bundled solutions to enable enterprises leap in hybrid work transformation
PU
03:37aDada Group Announces "No Close" During 2022 Chinese New Year
PR
03:34aFrance imposes fines on Facebook Ireland and Google
RE
03:34aIndonesia coal miners seek export ban exemptions as costs grow
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
2Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
3WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS exploring possible sale of CW Network - WSJ
4Magseis Fairfield receives conditional award of OBN contract
5SMCP - General Meeting of Shareholders of SMCP of January 14, 2022 - Th..

HOT NEWS