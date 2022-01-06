Australia Japan clean hydrogen trade partnership

The Morrison Government is growing Australia's clean hydrogen export industry through a new initiative aimed at attracting overseas investment into hydrogen supply chains originating in Australia.

The $150 million Australian Clean Hydrogen Trade Program (ACHTP) will support Australian-based hydrogen supply chain projects that secure overseas public or private sector investment.

The first round of the Program will focus on the export of clean hydrogen to Japan under the Japan-Australia Partnership on Decarbonisation through Technology.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the $150 million program would help to deliver on Australia's commitment to reducing emissions by working with other countries to get the cost of clean energy technologies down.

"It is critical that we work closely with our international partners such as Japan to deliver on Australia's low emissions objectives," the Prime Minister said.

"Clean hydrogen is central to both Australia's and Japan's plans to achieve net zero emissions while growing our economies and jobs."

The ACHTP will support projects to develop export supply chains and commercialise production of clean hydrogen and derivative clean hydrogen-based compounds, such as clean ammonia.

Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said Australia is taking action to create new economic and employment opportunities on the pathway to net-zero emissions.

"Establishing clean hydrogen supply chains will facilitate investment into Australia and will create jobs for Australians, many in our regional areas," Minister Taylor said.

"Australia is a world leader in clean energy and our high quality resources have long been in strong demand from our international partners. The Morrison Government is positioning Australia to become the international clean hydrogen supplier of choice and we are investing to make this reality."

"Our Government is providing an innovative and economically viable solution to producing clean hydrogen not only for Australia, but also for our international partners."

Clean hydrogen is one of the priority technologies in the Government's Long Term Emissions Reduction Plan and Technology Investment Roadmap.

The Program will be funded over five years from the $565.8 million committed for low emissions technology international partnerships in the 2021-22 Budget.

Clean hydrogen could directly support 16,000 jobs by 2050, plus an additional 13,000 jobs from the construction of related renewable energy infrastructure.

Australian hydrogen production for export and domestic use could also generate more than $50 billion in additional GDP by 2050.