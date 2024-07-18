SYDNEY, July 18 (Reuters) - Australian employment jumped well beyond expectations in June, yet the jobless rate still ticked higher as more people went looking for work, a mixed report that leaves open the question of whether interest rates need to rise further.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed net employment climbed 50,200 in June from May, topping market forecasts for 20,000. Full-time employment rose 43,300 for a second month of strong gains.

The jobless rate still edged up to 4.1%, from 4.0%, compared to forecasts of a steady outcome. The participation rate rose to near an all-time high at 66.9%, while hours worked bounced 0.8% as fewer workers than usual took holidays in the month. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)