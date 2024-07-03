SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new homes in May, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Seasonally adjusted May Private sector houses 9,163 Private dwellings ex houses 4,858 Total dwelling units 14,175 Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -8.5%. Forecasts had centred a rise of 1.6% on the month for total approvals, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at http://www.abs.gov.au . (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)