SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build
new homes in May, seasonally adjusted, released by the
Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
Seasonally adjusted May
Private sector houses 9,163
Private dwellings ex houses 4,858
Total dwelling units 14,175
Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -8.5%.
Forecasts had centred a rise of 1.6% on the month for total
approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at http://www.abs.gov.au.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
