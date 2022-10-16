Australia, NZ dlrs catch a breather after plunge as bearish pressure builds

SYDNEY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Australian and New
Zealand dollars steadied slightly on Monday after steep falls
late last week, but they remained under pressure from
expectations of rising U.S. interest rates, global recession and
China doubling down on its zero-COVID strategy.
The Aussie bounced 0.4% to $0.6226, having plunged
1.5% on Friday to as low as $0.6203. That is only within a
whisker of its recent 2-1/2 year low of $0.6170.
The kiwi dollar also edged up 0.4% at $0.5585,
having dropped 1.4% to as far as $0.5553. Major support lies at
its pandemic low of $0.5512 struck in March, 2020.
The U.S. dollar made broad-based gains on Friday after
stronger inflation expectations, coupled with the red-hot
inflation data on Thursday, bolstered rate hike expectations
from the Federal Reserve, with futures now pricing in the rates
will now peak at 5% next year.
Joseph Capurso, a senior currency strategist at Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, said the dollar index can track higher to 115
because of its safe-haven status amid the darkening global
economic outlook. It last stood at 113 on Monday.
"AUD/USD could slip below 0.6000 for the first time since
the early months of the pandemic," said Capurso.
Global markets have been extremely volatile recently as
investors worry rising interest rates could push major economies
into recession before taming inflation, while concerns about
financial stability are on the rise after Britain's
"mini-budget" triggered a meltdown in the local government bond
market.
China's doubling down on zero-COVID strategy at the
opening of the all-important Communist Party Congress also means
the world's second-largest economy will not come to the rescue
any time soon, which is particularly bad news for Australia and
New Zealand as China is their biggest export market.
Investors seemed to suspect the Fed's likely aggression
would pressure the Reserve Bank of Australia to follow and
futures shifted to price in a peak for rates of 4.20%.
Yields on ten-year Australian government bond futures
rose to the highest since late September at 4.091%
on Monday, following a jump in overseas yields.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)