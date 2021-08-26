Australia, NZ dlrs cling to gains, near-term fate rests with Fed

SYDNEY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars were hanging onto much-needed weekly gains on Friday as
investors awaited word from the U.S. Federal Reserve on its
tapering plans, which could decide if their rally lives or dies.
Much depends on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell might say on
tapering in a keynote speech later on Friday, with any hint of
hawkishness likely to send the U.S. dollar higher once more.
The Aussie had edged back to $0.7241, from the
week's top around $0.7280, which is proving to be stiff
resistance. It was up 1.4% for the week, but that follows a 3.2%
dive the week before and the trend was still downward.
Likewise, the kiwi dollar had faded a little to $0.6949
from a peak of $0.6983, but was still up 1.4% for the
week so far. That was comfortably above the recent 10-month
trough of $0.6807, but a break of $0.7000 was needed to improve
the technical background.
"The A$ appears to be capped by key resistance between
$0.7270 and $0.7290, and we still see an eventual move down
towards $0.7000," said Richard Franulovich, Westpac's head of FX
strategy.
"We remain sceptical of a move higher, given the sharp
acceleration in domestic Covid cases and rising domestic
restrictions."
The economic damage of lockdowns was all too clear in data
showing Australian retail sales slid 2.7% in July, with an even
deeper decline expected this month as restrictions widened to
Melbourne and Canberra.
New Zealand eased tough nationwide lockdown measures on
Friday, although businesses and schools will still be closed and
its biggest city Auckland will remain shut for longer. It
reported 70 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The sudden outbreak earlier this month forced the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to delay its first rate hike, though
officials continue to signal an appetite to tighten soon.
Markets imply around an 81% chance of a rise in October,
with a good chance of another in November.
"If the measures succeed in reining in the outbreak before
long, the RBNZ may still hike in October," said Ben Udy, an
economist at Capital Economics.
"But we still assume that the more contagious Delta variant
will prove too difficult to control to allow a marked easing of
restrictions over the coming weeks and expect the Bank to delay
the hike until next year."
(Editing by Kim Coghill)